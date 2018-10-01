BuzzBallz Announces ‘BuzzTallz’ Wine Cocktails Line

CARROLLTON, Texas – Ready-to-drink cocktail beverage producer BuzzBallz recently announced an addition to its array of pre-mixed and conveniently packaged adult beverages. BuzzTallz are 13 percent ABV, ready-to-drink cocktails that come in 375-ml plastic cans. BuzzTallz are currently sold as a single unit or a 4-pack.

Introduced for the grocery and drug store market, BuzzTallz ready-to-drink (RTD) wine cocktails are available in Lime ‘Rita, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Lotta Colada, Chocolate Tease, Stiff Lemonade and Horchata. The cocktails are blended with all-natural juices and premium alcohol, designed to taste just as good as a bartender-crafted beverage. BuzzTallz are Kosher Certified, gluten free, and contain no high fructose corn syrup.

Convenient shatter-resistant packaging ensures that BuzzTallz can be enjoyed at a social location anywhere: the backyard, a pool, camping, picnics, tailgating or on the beach. All of the packaging used in BuzzTallz is recyclable and each of the unique BuzzTallz PET cans are designed with a specific ENSO enzyme, which increases its rate of decomposition in landfills.

RTD beverages are a growing segment in the adult beverage category, increasing over 20 percent. BuzzBallz drinks are set to outpace this growth with a current sales trend of 73 percent growth. Enjoyed by a diverse consumer base, both BuzzBallz and BuzzTallz are in demand due to the convenience of the package and enjoying a real cocktail without the fuss of making it.

For a Good Time, Follow BuzzBallz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information visit http://www.buzzballz.com/buzztallz

About Southern Champion / BuzzBallz, LLC

Southern Champion is a women-owned Texas distillery and winery founded in 2009. Merrilee Kick was a high school teacher working on her master’s degree when she invented BuzzBallz®. Poolside paper grading sparked an idea that became her thesis project and revolutionized the American cocktail culture. In less than a decade, Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. Southern Champion is one of the only family and woman-owned distilleries in the USA with distribution in 47 states and abroad. The company maintains a friendly and fun atmosphere as they create high quality, exceptional beverage products, and premium, small-batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/.

