CIL U.S. Wines & Spirits Expands U.S. Sales Team

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — CIL U.S. Wines & Spirits, the American subsidiary of independent and family-owned CAMUS Wines & Spirits, announced their team ahead of the Holiday season. This team structure reflects the addition of several new members to fuel the company’s expansion into new markets, such as the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

“The U.S. is a critical market in the global distribution for CAMUS and our portfolio of artisan spirits,” said Alexandra Albu, Director of Sales and Marketing, CIL U.S. Wines & Spirits. “The expansion of the U.S. team – not only to grow our footprint but also to deepen our existing market penetration – is a reflection of the U.S. market’s growing demand for premium and super premium spirits and an organic step towards reaching our goals. I’m thrilled to welcome our new team members and am confident that with this new organization we can continue to deliver on the potential that the U.S. offers.”

The CIL US team by region now includes:

UNITED STATES

Alexandra Albu, Sales and Marketing Director

A member of CIL U.S. Wines & Spirits for seven years, Albu is responsible for driving growth for the entire CIL U.S. portfolio across the United States. With more than 16 years of experience in sales and marketing, Albu began her career in the liquor industry in the on-premise and has parlayed that background into an extensive network across the country that drives CIL sales.

David DeVargas, Marketing Assistant

David DeVargas joined CIL US in 2016 bringing extensive experience in sales, marketing and social media. DeVargas provides integrated support to the national sales and marketing team whether it be POS ordering/management, graphic design, social media or media planning and buying.

NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC REGION

Daniel Tindal, Northeast Regional Sales Manager

Dan Tindal joined CIL US in 2016 from Trinchero Family Estates where he held a variety of sales positions. Tindal brings more than nine years of sales and marketing experience working with distributor networks and developing innovative programs that drive growth. He is based in New Jersey.

Jordan Lynch, Mid-Atlantic Market Manager

Jordan Lynch joins the CIL US team as Mid Atlantic Market Manager. Lynch brings seven years of experience in the on-premise and retail environments with an additional three years as a distributor sales rep in Southern New Jersey. Lynch will oversee the CAMUS portfolio expansion in Washington DC, Delaware and Maryland and will report to Dan Tindal.

Glenn Draghi, NY Market Manager

Glenn Draghi has been named Metro New York Market Manager. With a career spanning some 15 years in the wine and spirits industry, Draghi has a strong track record of driving sales in the highly competitive New York City Region. Draghi joins CIL US from Brooklyn Spirits. He will be based in Manhattan and will also report to Dan Tindal.

SOUTHEASTERN REGION

Derek Hacker, Southeast Regional Sales Manager

Derek Hacker joined CIL US in 2012. With more than 16 years experience in the wine and spirits industry, Hacker is particularly effective at building strong distributor relationships. Hacker oversees the Southeast region for CIL US and has responsibility for Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, and Louisiana. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michael Ponce, Florida Market Manager

Michael Ponce has been named Florida Market Manager and will be responsible for driving CIL portfolio sales in the on- and off-premise in the state. Ponce joins CIL bringing a career of more than 10 years directing sales and marketing programs in Florida’s liquor industry with an additional 13 years sales experience in related industries. He brings strong relationships with Florida’s fine wine and spirits shops, as well as white tablecloth restaurants. Ponce will be based in Ft. Lauderdale and will report to Derek Hacker, Southeast Regional Marketing Manager.

MID-WEST REGION

Michael Capalbo, Midwest Marketing Manager

Michael Capalbo brings nearly two decades of experience in sales and marketing to his new position as Midwest Marketing Manager. Capalbo will use his years in sales and contacts in the Chicago market to build new placements for the CIL US portfolio as it strengthens its footprint in the Midwest. Capalbo is based in Chicago, Illinois.

WESTERN REGION

Joe Bootow, Transworld Alliance Brokers

Representing the CIL US portfolio in California, Hawaii, Washington, Nevada and Arizona is Joe Bootow, with TransWorld Alliance Brokers. Bootow has nearly 30 years in sales and marketing, nearly half of which have been focused on the wine and spirits business.

About CIL US Wines & Spirits

CIL US Wines & Spirits, Camus Wines & Spirits’ American subsidiary, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, acts as a distribution company developing the Camus Cognac range, as well as a portfolio of fine wines and craft spirits, including agency brands Lambay Irish Whiskeys, Discovery Point wines and Glencadam Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Its dedicated sales and marketing team focuses on brand activation and brand building in major states, in collaboration with its partner distributors. For more information, visit www.cilusinc.com.

About CAMUS

Founded in 1863, CAMUS is the largest family-run, independent Cognac House today, owned and operated by the family CAMUS for five generations.

CAMUS cultivates a passion for exceptional Cognacs, using a patented, bespoke distillation process whereby the “heads” – highly concentrated in aromas – are reintegrated into the heart of the distillate to produce Intensely Aromatic Cognacs.

This method, unique to CAMUS, obtains flavor-rich Cognacs that have won many awards from international juries.

Under the leadership of Cyril CAMUS, the House of CAMUS now employs more than 300 people spread across eight countries and three continents and has subsidiaries in China and the United States, as well as sales representation offices in Russia, China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong.

Today CAMUS Wines & Spirits is an international independent distributor of a wide variety of mainstream and premium third-party wines & spirits brands such as the Chinese national baijiu Kweichow Moutai in travel retail, Loudenne Le Chateau wines and Lambay Irish Whiskey, to name but a few.

In 2017, CAMUS was awarded the Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant label which acknowledges French companies for their craftsmanship and excellence.