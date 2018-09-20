CIL U.S. Expands Portfolio with CAMUS XO Borderies Family Reserve Cognac

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — CIL U.S. Wines & Spirits, the American subsidiary of independent and family-owned CAMUS Wines & Spirits, announced today, just in time for holiday, the release of CAMUS XO Borderies Family Reserve cognac.

Handcrafted from grape to bottle, XO Borderies Family Reserve is a single-estate cognac produced exclusively from the CAMUS family’s private vineyard in the Borderies cru.

“Every step that has gone into creating this unique and exceptional Cognac – from cultivation in family-owned vineyards, to the harvesting, to the aging, right through to the bottling and marketing process, has been at the hands of Maison CAMUS,” said Alexandra Albu, Director of Sales and Marketing, CIL U.S. “That artisan approach has created an extremely flavorsome cognac that will delight the discerning cognac drinker or anyone who appreciates fine liquor.”

At only five percent of the Cognac appellation, the Borderies cru is the smallest and most exclusive. Home to the CAMUS ancestral estate, Borderies is the historical cru where cognac production started some 500 years ago and is renowned for producing the most aromatic and finest quality cognacs.

XO Borderies Family Reserve is hand crafted using the CAMUS family proprietary distillation methods which allow produce a very aromatic cognac. Unlike most producers, CAMUS uses small pot stills, no larger than 25 hectoliters, throughout the distillation process. All of the estate wines are distilled on the lees in order to extract the maximum flavors.

Even every aspect of the bottle – from the copper label which pays tribute to the copper stills; to the wood in the closure, a nod to the oak casks which mature the prized eaux-de-vie – has been hand-crafted by artisans to reinforce this special cognac as a work of art.

“Earlier this year, the age classification for XO changed from six to ten years,” added Frederic Dezauzier, CAMUS Global Brand Ambassador. “Today, depending on how long bottles sit on shelves, consumers have no idea of the age of their XO cognac. CAMUS XO Borderies Family Reserve and our new packaging are a guarantee to consumers that they are purchasing a cognac that is at least 10 years old.”

CAMUS XO Borderies Family Reserve (40% ABV) is available in fine wine and spirits stores across the country, with a suggested retail price of $199. CAMUS will release the VSOP Borderies Family Reserve in the United States during the first quarter of 2019.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Rich and complex aromas with a perfect balance between the floral and fruity notes mixed with gourmet notes of pastries and vanilla.

Palate: Powerful, rich and creamy with a particularly velvety texture revealing the intense aromas of pastries, subtle spicy notes, cinnamon and dried fruits.

Finish: Floral lasting hints with delicate violet notes.

Serving Suggestions

Best enjoyed in a tulip glass

Great pairing with chocolate and pastries.

About CIL US Wines & Spirits

CIL U.S. Wines & Spirits, Camus Wines & Spirits’ American subsidiary, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, acts as a distribution company developing the Camus Cognac range, as well as a portfolio of fine wines and craft spirits, including agency brands Lambay Irish Whiskeys, Discovery Point wines and Glencadam Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Its dedicated sales and marketing team focuses on brand activation and brand building in major states, in collaboration with its partner distributors. For more information, visit www.cilusinc.com.

About CAMUS

Founded in 1863, CAMUS is the largest family-run, independent Cognac House today, owned and operated by the family CAMUS for five generations.

CAMUS cultivates a passion for exceptional Cognacs, using a patented, bespoke distillation process whereby the “heads” – highly concentrated in aromas – are reintegrated into the heart of the distillate to produce Intensely Aromatic Cognacs.

This method, unique to CAMUS, obtains flavor-rich Cognacs that have won many awards from international juries.

Under the leadership of Cyril CAMUS, the House of CAMUS now employs more than 300 people spread across eight countries and three continents and has subsidiaries in China and the United States, as well as sales representation offices in Russia, China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong.

Today CAMUS Wines & Spirits is an international independent distributor of a wide variety of mainstream and premium third-party wines & spirits brands such as the Chinese national baijiu Kweichow Moutai in travel retail, Loudenne Le Chateau wines and Lambay Irish Whiskey, to name but a few.

In 2017, CAMUS was awarded the Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant label which acknowledges French companies for their craftsmanship and excellence.