CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka Launches New Limited Edition CÎROC Black Raspberry

NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs and the Makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka have unveiled CÎROC Black Raspberry, the newest addition to the successful liquid portfolio. CÎROC Black Raspberry is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka five times distilled from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor – made copper pot still in Southern France. The vodka is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of Black Raspberry and other natural flavors. CÎROC Black Raspberry finishes with a citrus zest flavor resulting in a smooth velvety finish. The product is packaged in a sultry all black bottle with sleek metallic gold lettering, commemorating a winter midnight celebration. The liquid can be enjoyed on the rocks or mixed with a variety of fresh ingredients such as lime, mint, or chamoy. Kicking off the holiday season, CÎROC Black Raspberry will be available for a limited time only.

“CÎROC always looks to be innovative. One of the strengths of our business is introducing new flavors,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs, Chairman of Combs Enterprises. “Welcoming Black Raspberry into our portfolio made sense, as its one if my favorite fruits. Packaged in a new, limited edition, sleek design, CÎROC Black Raspberry will be a drink everyone will want to enjoy and have on display in their bar this season. We continue to deliver the most successful flavors, and this will be no exception.”

This weekend CÎROC Black Raspberry joins Hypebeast to ignite Hypefest, a two-day cultural event in Brooklyn that showcases the best in music, art, retail and panel talks. The festival puts the newest variant in front of thousands of culture creators. Programming continues throughout the season offering multi-cultural millennials the opportunity to sample the liquid at select events nationwide while reinforcing the importance of responsible celebration.

CÎROC Black Raspberry will be available in very limited quantities at liquor stores and top hotspots nationwide this Fall. Pre-order now online to ensure that you can obtain a bottle before it is too late at https://www.reservebar.com/ciroc-black-raspberry.

About CÎROC Ultra Premium

CÎROC Ultra-Premium is made from Fine French grapes, which are distilled five times, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. CÎROC Ultra-Premium launched nationwide in January 2003. In October 2007, DIAGEO – the world’s largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The infused Vodka flavors in the portfolio to date include CÎROC Red Berry, CÎROC Coconut, CÎROC Peach, CÎROC Pineapple, CÎROC Apple, CÎROC Mango, and CÎROC French Vanilla in addition to CÎROC TEN Vodka. The brand received a 2013 Beverage Industry News Award of Excellence, was named 2011 Spirits Brand of the Year by Market Watch and earned a double gold medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2010.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

