Dunnet Bay Distillery Secures First National U.S. Distribution Deal

In a move that’s set to triple its export sales in year one, Dunnet Bay Distillers has secured its first national distribution agreement for the US market. Vision Wines & Spirits will distribute both expressions of the multi award-winning gin; Rock Rose Original (ABV 41.5%) and Rock Rose Navy Strength (ABV 57%), in a deal that’s set to be worth $1 million.

The UK’s most northerly mainland distillery is run by husband and wife team, Martin and Claire Murray, who are passionate about handcrafting spirits that celebrate the heritage and provenance of Caithness. Martin and Claire pride themselves on using 18 local hand-foraged botanicals, along with those they grow in the distillery’s very own botanical garden, each one meticulously chosen to create the perfect taste.

The inspiration for the name and signature component in Rock Rose is the root of Rhodiola rosea plant which grows wild on the cliffs of Dunnet Bay. According to folklore, the flower was ingested by Vikings over 1000 years ago, giving them the vitality and strength to undertake long sea voyages.

Also featuring Juniper Berries, Rowan Berries and Sea Buckthorn, the gin is carefully and slowly distilled by hand, resulting in a taste profile that is flavorful, fresh, and zesty with berry-like flavors. These Gins are carefully distilled in a traditional copper pot still, named Elizabeth, before being individually signed, numbered and wax sealed.

Martin Murray, Co-Founder, Dunnet Bay Distillers, says, “Securing a nationwide distribution deal for the US market is a landmark step for our business and the growth of our brand globally, which is now in 14 markets. We’ve had significant interest from US customers over the years so are excited that our wee taste of the Scottish Highlands will now be available to bars and retailers across the country. 2018 has been an exciting year at the distillery, with our new production facilities, the opening of our visitor centre, our launch into Sainsbury’s supermarkets and now this deal which is set to triple our export sales.”

About Dunnet Bay Distillery

Set up by husband and wife team, Martin and Claire Murray, in 2014, Dunnet Bay Distillery is located in the wilderness of the far north of Scotland. The couple are passionate about handcrafting spirits that celebrate the heritage and provenance of Caithness and pride themselves on using local hand-foraged botanicals.

The distillery is most renowned for producing the multi-award winning Rock Rose Gin, which features a carefully selected collection of local and traditional botanicals. These include juniper berries, rowan berries and sea buckthorn and many of the botanicals are hand foraged from the local cliffs and forest. In fact, its name comes from one of these botanicals, the Rhodiola rosea (a rose in the rocks), which which adds a delicate floral note to the gin.

The distillery has also added a Navy Strength Rock Rose Gin (ABV 57%) to its portfolio, along with Holy Grass Vodka. The vodka features the unusual botanical Holy Grass (or Anthoxanthum nitens), once discovered on the banks of the nearby Thurso River by Robert Dick, a legendary botanist from Tullibody, who lived in Thurso in the 1800s. A celebration of local produce and ingredients, the spirit is also infused with a carefully crafted vapour of Highland apples and apple juice, to complement the sweetness of the Holy Grass.