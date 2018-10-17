FitVine Wine Debuts A Low Sugar, Low Sulfite Prosecco

LODI, Calif. — FitVine Wine, makers of clean tasting rich wines with less sugar and fewer sulfites, introduces their newest varietal, FitVine Prosecco. The delicate bubbly wine boasts scents of fruity tropical flowers, ripe pear, green apple and citrus. Finishing with a clean light and elegant crisp acidity, a 5oz. glass of this Prosecco contains, 0.7 grams of sugar, 92 calories and 3 grams of carbs at 11% alcohol.

The Prosecco is currently available for purchase online at www.FitVineWine.com and will become available in select retail locations across the country over the next two months. Initial customer feedback has been extremely favorable. In online reviews, one customer said, “The best Prosecco I have ever tasted… and I have tasted many!” and another, “I was so excited to try the Prosecco and it did not disappoint! It’s fruity and light but not too sweet! And I can drink it without worrying about how it will impact my training and fitness!”

“We’ve always loved a glass of Prosecco on special occasions,” said Mark Warren, who co-founded FitVine Wine with his friend and workout partner Tom Beaton in 2015. “Our customers’ opinions and feedback is paramount to us, and after receiving countless requests for a sparkling wine, the decision to create FitVine Prosecco was a no brainer. We’re proud to introduce a bubbly wine that we love, and our customers can feel good about drinking. We pride ourselves on transparency in ingredients and nutrition content and we’re excited to have delivered a Prosecco that has less sugar, fewer sulfites, and still offers a vibrant fruity palate and the alcohol content you would expect from a fine wine.”

The Prosecco joins FitVine’s lineup of clean tasting rich wines that have 90% less sugar than average wines* and includes: Cabernet, Pinot Noir, Holiday Red Blend, Chardonnay,Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé.

Like all FitVine wines, the Prosecco starts with high quality grapes from small farmers who focus on quality, not quantity. The wine goes through an extended proprietary fermentation process that ferments to dry and lowers sugar levels. As a result of the extra time and unique fermentation process, FitVine creates wines that are not only clean but also have the flavor, mouthfeel and alcohol content you come to expect from a fine wine.

FitVine Prosecco is now available for purchase online for $19.99 at www.FitVineWine.com.

*Average 5 oz. glass of wine contains 0.9g – 1.4g sugar per the Department of Agriculture

About FitVine Wine

FitVine was born when friends made a pact to craft amazing wines that also fit their active lifestyles. FitVine wines contain less sugar, fewer sulfites, and no flavor additives without compromising taste or sacrificing alcohol content. To create clean and rich tasting wines with the flavor, mouthfeel and alcohol content you expect from a fine wine, FitVine uses a proprietary malolactic fermentation process. The wine ferments to dry and lowers sugar levels. On average, FitVine wines have less than 0.09g of sugar, 118 calories, and 3.9g of carbohydrates (per 5oz. glass). The ‘fun’ in the bottle remains intact with all wines ranging from 13.4 – 13.9% alcohol. FitVine crushes grapes, so you can crush life!