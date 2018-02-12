Forty Creek Entrusts Fans to Choose 2018 Limited Edition Blend

TORONTO, Ontario — Award-winning whisky brand, Forty Creek, is once again putting flavour first as it seeks input from Canadian taste buds across the country to determine their next limited edition release. In a contest like no other, fans will have the chance to win an exclusive VIP tasting at Forty Creek’s distillery in Grimsby, Ontario where they’ll cast their vote for the first-ever limited edition social release.

Forty Creek is known for coming “from a good place”; a concept that was introduced last year through the brand’s foray into television advertising. While the TV spots shone a spotlight on Grimsby and the individuals who have been essential in making Forty Creek the success it is today, this new social media initiative aims to take that concept one step further by inviting fans to represent their good place and choose a whisky that is for allCanadians.

Starting February 9, 2018 Canadian whisky fans are encouraged to visit Forty Creek’sFacebook page (www.facebook.com/FortyCreekWhisky) and comment on why Forty Creek is their whisky of choice for the chance to make Forty Creek history. Four fans from across Canada (excluding Quebec) will be chosen at random and invited to the Forty Creek distillery to sample and vote on a selection of blends that have the potential to be the 2018 Limited Edition. The choice will be in their hands as the blend with the most votes will be crowned the winner. Contest closes March 4, 2018.

“From the very beginning Forty Creek has been a whisky that puts its customers first,” said John Andersen, Senior Brand Manager, North American Whiskies. “While Forty Creek is incredibly proud of our Grimsby roots, we know that there are many other places in Canada worthy of celebration. Knowing that, we wanted to give Canadians from coast-to-coast a chance to represent the tastes of their respective regions and choose, what will ultimately be, a great whisky for Canadians, chosen by Canadians.”

The winning blend will be announced and available for reservation prior to Forty Creek’s annual Whisky Weekend in September. Whisky Weekend is Forty Creek’s annual celebration all things Canadian and Forty Creek, with tours, tastings, seminars, and the official launch of the annual limited edition release.

About Campari Group

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its affiliates (‘Campari Group’), is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group’s portfolio includes over 50premium and super premium brands. Internationally-renowned brands include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, Cinzano, Grand Marnier, SKYY Vodka and Wild Turkey. In 2014,The Group acquired Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., a Canadian spirits company with a portfolio of brands including whisky, vodka, brandy, rum and liqueurs. Internationally-recognized for its superior taste and quality, the multi-award winning Forty Creek Whisky serves as both the fastest growing brand in its category across North America and Canada’s first successfully launched whisky brand in over 70 years. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari owns 18 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 20countries. The Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), are listed on theItalian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com.Please enjoy our brands responsibly.