Freeland Spirits Expands Distribution

PORTLAND, Ore. — Freeland Spirits, one of the nation’s few distilleries owned and operated by women, today announced the expanded launch of its namesake gin, according to founder Jill Kuehler.

Crafted by hand in a traditional copper pot still, Freeland gin draws from juniper and 13 other botanicals while a state-of-the-art vacuum still gently coaxes subtle flavors from fresh cucumber, honey, rosemary, mint and thyme.

“I started this distillery to create beautiful products that celebrate and honor the craft from grower to distiller,” Kuehler said. “And also to honor my grandmother, Meemaw, who taught me all good things come from scratch.”

The official launch of Freeland’s gin coincides with the opening of its new distillery and tasting room, which completed construction in August. Early batches were distilled at nearby Martin Ryan Distilling.

Currently, Freeland’s gin is available in 30 liquor stores and counting in Oregon, with expansion underway throughout California, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Freeland will launch a bourbon this fall, with plans to roll out rye and single-malt whiskey in 2020.

About Freeland Spirits

Women-owned-and-operated, Freeland Spirits was founded in 2017 by Jill Kuehler, former executive director of nationally known Zenger Farm, a nonprofit working urban farm focused on the promotion of healthy eating, reducing hunger and encouraging environmental stewardship. Distiller Molly Troupe, who holds a master’s degree from Hariot Watt in Scotland, formerly of Bend’s Oregon Spirit Distillers and Hood River Distillery, heads up spirit production; and Cory Carman, a fourth-generation Eastern Oregon rancher, is growing grain for Freeland’s whiskey. Freeland takes its name from Kuehler’s grandmother, a personal role model she calls Meemaw, who (somewhat ironically) was a lifelong nondrinker but taught her women can be whatever they want to be. For more information, visit http://freelandspirits.com.