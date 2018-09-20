Graton Distillng Company Releases Barrel Finished Gin

GRATON, Calif. — Graton Distilling Company (GDC) is proud to announce the release of Benham’s Barrel Finished Gin in fifteen markets across the United States and select markets in Canada. Independently owned by Derek Benham, GDC is a one-of-a-kind distillery dedicated to the hands-on production of craft spirits. Reflecting the rustic artistry of their northern Californian home, Benham’s takes their gin from clear to complex with the release of the barrel finished expression, available for a suggested retail price of $42.99. Distribution priority will be in the on-premise channel, selecting accounts that are cocktail and craft mixology focused.

Two years ago, Jeff Duckhorn, Head Distiller for Graton Distilling Company, began to experiment with the idea of barrel aging gin. Through trial, tasting, and filling 5-year-old Zinfandel barrels with the Sonoma Dry gin, the first batch was created.

“The taste is big, bold and well-balanced,” said Duckhorn, who originally joined the company as an accountant and quickly worked his way to becoming Head Distiller in 2016. “Rich, ripe juniper is well-integrated and provides the framework for the Zinfandel barrel additions of warm baking-spice notes with a touch of dark buckwheat honey and candied citrus. On the nose, there’s the scent of warm cardamom, baking spices, and truffle-like angelica earthiness. The shimmering light-amber color is the result of the oak barrel finish.”

At the heart of Graton Distilling Company is an innovative and energy efficient continuous micro-column still, custom built by Headframe Stills of Butte, Montana. Using 20-30% less energy than a single-pot still, which is important in eco-sensitive West Sonoma County, the still is able to produce a variety of spirits including gin, whiskey and brandy. For all Benham’s Gin expressions, special botanical baskets allow Duckhorn to raise and lower the temperatures and gently coax aromas and flavors from each of the 12 botanicals through vapor distillation. “Under the inspiration and guidance of Derek Benham, we are free to experiment, tinker, and go our own way,” says Duckhorn. “Besides being enjoyed on the rocks (with or without a splash of soda water), we have found the Benham’s Barrel Finished Gin makes an absolutely delicious Negroni.”

Benham’s Barrel Finished Gin will be available in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, and New York.

About Graton Distilling Company

Graton Distilling Company, established in 2015, is located in the tiny, west Sonoma County town of Graton, California. Independently owned by Derek Benham and part of his dynamic Purple Wine + Spirits company, this stand-alone distillery is dedicated to producing carefully crafted spirits that reflect the artistry, flavors and vibe of its location. The centerpiece of the distillery is a one of a kind, continuous micro-still engineered to make a wide range of spirits with unparalleled versatility and precision. The distillery’s first spirit, D. George Benham’s Sonoma Dry gin, was released in February 2016 using locally grown and hand zested citrus, classic London Dry botanicals, warm spices, mint and chamomile to create a new style of gin.