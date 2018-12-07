Iron Smoke Distillery’s Reports High Demand for Maple Bacon Whiskey

Fairport, N.Y. — Iron Smoke Distillery , winner of prestigious Double Gold in this year’s North American Bourbon & Whiskey competition, and recipient of a 95.5 rating in the 2018 Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible (for Iron Smoke Bourbon) is pleased to announce the release of their much anticipated addition to their Rattlesnake Rosie’s line of infused whiskeys “Rattlesnake Rosie’s Maple Bacon Whiskey.”

Rattlesnake Rosie’s Maple Bacon Whiskey is an aged four grain mash bourbon whiskey with 100% pure New York State maple syrup from Mendon Maple Farms and bacon flavoring. Adorning the label is a hand drawn pig with maple leaves decorating her body, Iron Smoke staff has affectionately named her Lulu. Lulu joins the current cast of iconic characters, Skully and Rosie.

Launched just last week in Iron Smoke’s New York and New Jersey Markets serviced by Empire Merchants and Fedway respectively, the distillery’s supply sold out within two hours. Do to the incredible demand and reception for Rattlesnake Rosie’s Maple Bacon, Iron Smoke is accelerating their plans to bottle again as consumers eagerly await batch #2.

“As we develop our growing line of Iron Smoke Distillery products, we are ecstatic over the reaction to this latest release from our Rattlesnake Rosie’s line of tasty elixirs complimenting the huge success of Rattlesnake Rosie’s Apple Pie Whiskey. Straight up or added to your favorite cocktail they’ll knock your socks off your old ankles,” says CEO/Co-Founder Tommy Brunett.

Rattlesnake Rosie’s Maple Bacon whiskey is 70 proof and comes in a 1 liter bottle. It is making its way through local liquor stores and a small supply is available for sampling in the Iron Smoke tasting room also known as “Iron Smoke Distillery’s World Famous Spirit Factory, Watering Room and Sideshow.”

About Iron Smoke Distillery

Based in Fairport, NY Iron Smoke Distillery produces distinct world-class bourbons that can be enjoyed neat or in classic bourbon style cocktails. Producing the multiple award-winning Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rattlesnake Rosie’s Apple Pie Whiskey and Rattlesnake Rosie’s Maple Bacon Whiskey in their 21,000-square foot facility. Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a four-grain bourbon mash bill, where a portion of the grains are lightly smoked with Applewood using the same process as a backyard smoker. As a New York State small-batch farm distillery, Iron Smoke uses local ingredients from Finger Lakes family farms within a 50-mile radius of our distillery, and our stripped mash is returned to the farms to be used as feed for their livestock. Their tasting room, the “Watering Room and Sideshow” is open Thursday-Sunday and features a fully licensed bar with all New York State Wines, Beers, and Spirits as well as weekly live music and world-class entertainment. Follow Iron Smoke on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.