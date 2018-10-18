Kentucky Owl Founder Acquires Stake in Cocktail Mixer Eli Mason

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville-based cocktail mixer company Eli Mason announced today that Dixon Dedman, founder of Kentucky Owl Bourbon, has acquired a significant stake in the business.

“Dixon is widely respected in the beverage world, and knows a great cocktail when he sees one,” said Chris Thomas, founder of MADE SOUTH and Eli Mason’s largest shareholder. “I am excited to add him as a partner. His connections and wise counsel will be tremendous assets to Eli Mason.”

“I firmly believe there is great potential in the beverage industry for products that live in the Ultra Premium/Craft space,” said Dedman. “Eli Mason fits that category perfectly, and I look forward to being a part of an ownership group that is dedicated to taking these delicious cocktail mixers well beyond Nashville.”

Eli Mason Cocktail Mixers & Syrups are currently distributed in Nashville and Chattanooga. The brand recently hired industry veteran Craig Hawkyard as CEO, and is working on expanding to all major markets in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia, with plans to rapidly expand beyond the Southern region.

Eli Mason creates delicious, all-natural cocktail mixers and syrups using premium ingredients in Nashville, Tennessee. Explore their eight different flavors and order online at http://elimason.com.