Kilbeggan Launches Small Batch Rye

Chicago, Ill. – Today, the Kilbeggan Distilling Company celebrates the limited-edition release of Kilbeggan® Small Batch Rye, the only modern Irish whiskey of record to feature such a high quantity of rye within its mash. It is the first whiskey 100% distilled and matured at the Kilbeggan Distillery to be released since its restoration was completed in 2010. Each bottle is a testament to the spirit of the Kilbeggan community, whose unwavering dedication and perseverance have kept the distillery alive for more than 260 years.

“Following the restoration of the Kilbeggan Distillery, the oldest licensed distillery in Ireland, our team was inspired to create this remarkable whiskey rooted in Irish distilling heritage,” said John Cashman, Beam Suntory Global Brand Ambassador, Irish Whiskey. “It is a truly unique spirit, featuring a rare mash that has produced a flavor unlike anything available today.”

Featuring a mash of malt, barley, and approximately 30% rye, this whiskey hearkens back to the late-1800s, when many large Irish distillers used rye in their mashes. However, this spicy grain virtually disappeared from the Irish Whiskey category around the time of Prohibition and the Irish War of Independence.

Double distilled to 86 proof in Kilbeggan’s copper pot stills – one of which is the oldest working whiskey pot still in the world today – Kilbeggan® Small Batch Rye is the first of its kind in today’s market. Due to the nature of its mash, the flavor profile of Kilbeggan Small Batch Rye is notably softer than familiar American rye whiskies. The combination of rye, malt and barley produces an oily, viscous, creamy whiskey, bristling with rye and barley spice. As both Irish whiskey and rye whiskey enjoy a resurgence, Kilbeggan Small Batch Rye is a true innovation within both categories, with a smooth, spicy flavor profile sure to excite whiskey drinkers and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Due to its mellow and spicy character, Kilbeggan® Small Batch Rye is best enjoyed neat. If using this whiskey in a cocktail, we recommend an Old Fashioned: 2 parts Kilbeggan® Rye, 2 dashes aromatic bitters, and a bar spoon of simple syrup or cinnamon syrup. Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir briefly. Serve over a large ice cube and garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

This limited-edition Irish whiskey will be available in the United States in mid-November 2018 with a suggested retail price of $34.99 (750ml). It joins the U.S. portfolio alongside permanent expressions Kilbeggan® Blended Irish Whiskey (40% ABV) and Kilbeggan® Single Grain Irish Whiskey (43% ABV).

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world’s third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher’s, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visitwww.beamsuntory.com andwww.drinksmart.com.