Moonshine University Offers Bourbon Steward Training in New Orleans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spirit lovers in New Orleans will be among the first to get a “high-proof education” at Moonshine University’s off-campus course for the Stave and Thief Society’s Executive Bourbon Steward Training. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, this is the first time this class has been offered in New Orleans and will be held on March 12, 2018 at Seven Three Distilling Co., 301 N.Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA. Students will participate in a day-long workshop that includes classroom instruction and demonstrations, hands-on production in the distillery and advanced sensory training.

The Stave & Thief Society’s bourbon certification program curriculum, which has been endorsed by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and master distillers, was created in 2015 at Moonshine University and is designed to promote and uphold bourbon’s unique, distinguished culture by preparing establishments and individuals to deliver an authentic bourbon experience.

The class was developed by professional distilling and spirits educators advised by a panel of experts in the bourbon and hospitality industries to provide a premium, standardized bourbon education that is accessible and holds real value.

“New Orleans distilleries and alum have been good to Moonshine University. We have educated a growing number of executive bourbon stewards out of the New Orleans area,” said Colin Blake, director of spirits education at Moonshine University. “This was a natural fit for the evolution of our course offerings.”

New Orleans has seen a surge in the growth of distilleries over the past decade. Some of region’s top spirit aficionados and entrepreneurs are alumni of Moonshine University’s Stave and Thief Executive Bourbon Steward program.

The Stave and Thief Society course is March 12, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. at Seven Three Distilling Company. The cost is $500 per person and seating is limited. To register for a class, call 502-301-8139. For more information about Moonshine University’s Stave and Thief classes, contact Claudia Coffey at claudia@tandemagency.com.

About Moonshine U

Founded in 2012, Moonshine University is part of the Distilled Spirits Epicenter along with its sister company, Flavorman, an international custom beverage development company founded by David Dafoe. Together, the sister companies make up a beverage campus that houses a fully equipped distillery, state-of-the-art classroom, bottling line production facility, extensive sensory library and a 24,000-square foot beverage innovation laboratory. Moonshine University is the exclusive education provider of theKentucky Distiller’s Association.