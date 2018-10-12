Pernod Ricard Renews Distribution Agreement with Republic National Distributing Company

Pernod Ricard USA, the U.S. unit of the world’s 2nd largest wine and spirits company, announced today a renewed distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the nation’s second largest distributor of wine and spirits. The contract, effective as of July 1, 2018 extending through June 2024, reaffirms the long-lasting partnership between the two companies.

Per the contract, RNDC will distribute Pernod Ricard’s comprehensive portfolio of brands across the following states: Louisiana, Maryland (including Montgomery County), Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Washington D.C., as well as the company’s wine and champagne portfolio in Georgia, Michigan and Virginia.

“RNDC has been a valued partner of ours for many years, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration,” said Paul Duffy, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard USA. “Only through trust and collaboration with our respective distributor partners can we continue to build on these successes. We want to work with our wholesalers in a way that is ultimately most beneficial to our customers. This extension will further help bolster Pernod Ricard’s ability to serve our customers in key markets across the U.S.”

Tom Cole, President and CEO of Republic National Distributing Company, commented, “We are exceptionally pleased to continue our partnership with Pernod Ricard. The combined strength of commitment from both companies has created a strong track record of success in serving our consumers.”

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA, the world’s no. 2 in wines and spirits.. The company’s leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Republic National Distribution Company (RNDC)

RNDC is the second largest distributor of premium wine and spirits in the United States with operations in Alabama,Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi,Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. RNDC employs more than 9500 individuals nationwide. For more information about the company, please visit www.rndc-usa.com.