Powell & Mahoney Expands into Target

SALEM, Mass. — Powell & Mahoney, a leading natural craft cocktail mixer company in the United States, is pleased to share that their new award-winning Ginger Beer and Sparkling Mojito will soon be available for purchase at Target stores throughout the country. Packaged conveniently in 4-pack 12 oz. cans, the new flavors will begin hitting shelves in March with a MSRP of $5.99.

The new sparkling cocktail line, which also includes Tonic and Blood Orange Ginger Beer, launched successfully at Expo West 2017. Since entering the market, the new sparkling mixers have received multiple tasting awards – recognition which speaks for their superior taste and quality.

“Target’s commitment to offering outstanding value, continuous innovation, and exceptional experiences aligns with our mission to offer quality and innovation at a value added price,” said Powell & Mahoney Co-Founder and CEO Mark Mahoney. “This new opportunity allows our brand to continue to meet the nationwide demand for craft cocktail mixers.”

Consumers’ combined interest in simple yet complex tasting mixology and natural ingredients continues to trend. Powell & Mahoney prides itself on its trademark innovation and efforts to provide consumers with a cocktail experience that can deliver easy to make staple cocktails like the Margarita, while at the same time providing them with the opportunity to get creative with innovative flavors like Blood Orange Ginger Beer.

Growing distribution is yet another step forward in Powell & Mahoney’s quest for continued innovation in the cocktail mixer category. Through partnerships with top-notch, national retailers like Target, the brand will continue in its efforts to quench the nationwide thirst for innovative craft cocktails.

About Powell & Mahoney

Powell & Mahoney Craft Cocktail Mixers was launched in 2010, by two-beverage industry veterans who were inspired by the lack of quality mixers made available to consumers. Noticing a true need in the market, the duo combined their expertise and passion to launch the successful mixer brand. Powell & Mahoney has reinvented America’s best-loved classic cocktail recipes by swapping out artificial flavoring and preservatives for only the finest natural hand-selected juices, essential oils and pure cane sugar. To learn more, visit www.powellandmahoney.com.