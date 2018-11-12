POWERS Irish Whiskey Debuts ‘Three Swallow’

NEW YORK — POWERS Irish Whiskey announces the stateside debut of its latest expression —POWERS Three Swallow— a robust Irish whiskey with the full-bodied and bold flavor signature of POWERS. An expression of what the original POWERS Whiskey tasted like back in the days of its original John’s Lane distillery, this latest Single Pot Still release is once again setting the standard for this quintessential style of Irish whiskey.

Distilled at the Irish Distillers famed Midleton Distillery in County Cork Ireland, POWERS Three Swallow is the perfect representation of the traditional Single Pot Still style. Crafted from a mash of malted and unmalted barley, then triple distilled in traditional copper pot stills, Three Swallow is then matured in American bourbon barrels before finishing in aged sherry casks. This method gives the POWERS Three Swallow Release a bold yet finessed finish resulting in an impeccable Irish Whiskey. At first sip, the initial taste delivers rich, smooth nutty flavors followed by a wave of green apple and citrus notes, with a touch of cedar wood for extra complexity. Spicy sweetness floats atop, balanced with a hint of sherry notes, leading to a crisp cereal finish with notes of tasted oak. Just take one swallow, and savor this drop of history.

The name Three Swallow is deeply engrained in POWERS’ history and has several meanings, two of which are held dear to the brand and its storied heritage. At POWERS’ original John’s Lane Distillery, the Power family coaches were stabled and each sent out with three coachmen. On long journeys these men would bring a small flask of POWERS whiskey on their rides, with just enough liquid to give each man a good swallow, but not enough to interfere with his job. In addition, the migration of the Irish Swallow signifies the beginning of the distillation season in Ireland, and POWERS has historically used two or three swallows to signify the age, quality, and purity of their Pot Still products. Over time, because of the high quality across their entire portfolio, all POWERS whiskey came to bear these iconic swallows.

Founded in 1791 by innkeeper James Power, who in true entrepreneurial spirit built the first POWERS Distillery behind his public house in Dublin, this historical brand, since the day it opened its doors, has continued to exemplify the spirit of ingenuity. One of the first Dublin distilleries to bottle their own whiskey in-house and considered one of the first to produce a miniature bottle of spirits, for over two centuries POWERS has consistently produced a rich and complex whiskey that continues to be the ultimate expression of pot still distillation.

Three Swallow is the culmination of over 200 years of POWERS distillation excellence, a true testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to produce only the finest Irish Whiskey in the world, making it the perfect choice for today’s Irish whiskey connoisseur. POWERS Three Swallow can be purchased at select liquor stores nationwide.