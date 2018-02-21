Rabbit Hole Expands Distribution to West Coast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rabbit Hole, the Kentucky-based distillery modernizing the spirits landscape, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion into the West Coast, building on their incredible influence in the Midwest spirits industry, with the milestone addition of distribution in California. Through revered west coast distribution partner Young’s Market Company, Rabbit Hole will be among the select group of authentic Kentucky bourbon brands available in California starting in March. Born in 2012 by Founder & Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian in the heart of Louisville’s urban bourbon trail, Rabbit Hole sees increased demand since hitting shelves in 2017, now boasting a portfolio in nine states with California joining Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Kentucky.

Award-winning Rabbit Hole stands firmly on the essence of inclusivity, promoting a sense of pride in this native spirit and bringing a burst of “un-traditionalism” to American whiskey culture. A self-proclaimed outsider in the bourbon community, California-raised Zamanian was inspired by the opportunity to modernize the industry. And now, the rabbit hops into the West Coast market after being accepted with open arms in the heartland of America. With this launch, Rabbit Hole introduces a new side of bourbon with an unconventional philosophy to California. This expansion has allowed Rabbit Hole to more than double its distribution in just over one year of inception.

The forthcoming Rabbit Hole Distillery in Louisville will also be a new experience for guests to uncover this innovative bourbon. The new distillery, opening May 2018, is a place to showcase the identity, tradition, and legacy of bourbon making in Louisville and Kentucky. Visitors to the awe-inspiring new building will gain insight into the distillation process from start to finish, while ending their experience in one of the tasting bars or restaurant in partnership with NYC based Proprietors LLC. the cocktail connoisseurs behind NYC’s Death & Co.Los Angeles hot spots The Normandie Club, The Walker Inn and Honey Cut.

Rabbit Hole is turning the world of whiskey on its tail, inviting everyone to take a sip and dive down the rabbit hole. Rabbit Hole is now available at select retailers, bars, and restaurants in California. For the full list of availability in new and pre-existing markets, and more information on Rabbit Hole, visit http://www.rabbitholedistilling.com.

About Rabbit Hole

