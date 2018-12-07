Riverbend Malt House Announces Malted Oats

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House today announced the immediate availability of its new malted oats product. Sourced from North Carolina family-owned farms, these oats add a new grain category to Riverbend’s broad line of premium quality 6-row barley, 2-row barley, wheat and rye malts.

“This is a significant addition to our product line,” noted Brent Manning, founder and head of product development for Riverbend. “We worked closely with North Carolina State University to develop a proprietary hull-less oat variety that works well in a variety of beer styles.”

“We’ve used Riverbend’s malt for years because we appreciate the quality and commitment to North Carolina farmers,” remarked Zach Newton, head brewer at Newgrass Brewing in Shelby, North Carolina. “The new malted oats allow us to create a 100% local malt recipe for the wildly popular New England IPA’s which our customers enjoy.”

Riverbend’s malted oats are in stock and available for immediate delivery.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, NC, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the U.S. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. www.riverbendmalt.com

For further information contact Scott Hickman scott.hickman@riverbendmalt.com or 828-551-9111