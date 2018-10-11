Riverbend Malt House Announces Same Day Shipping

Asheville, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House today announced improved delivery times for its entire line of malt products. Effective immediately, eligible orders which are received by noon, Monday through Thursday, will be shipped on the same day the order is received. Orders received at any time on Friday, Saturday or Sunday will ship the following Monday.

“Many of our customers experience variable demand and have flexible production schedules, and so we’ve streamlined our operations to be highly responsive,” said Matt Thompson, Director of Sales for Riverbend. “We want for the quality of Riverbend’s service to be every bit as good as the quality of our malt.”

The expedited delivery program applies to orders of 4,000 pounds or less for all of Riverbend’s barley, rye and wheat malts, for products which are currently in inventory.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, N.C., is one of the original craft malting facilities in the U.S. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries.

For further information contact Scott Hickman scott.hickman@riverbendmalt.com or 828-551-9111.