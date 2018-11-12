Sazerac Company Purchases Brands from Diageo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sazerac Company, one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers, is purchasing 19 brands from Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across the spirits and beer categories.

The brands being purchased by Sazerac are Seagram’s V.O. Seagram’s 83, Seagram’s Five Star, Myers’s, Romana Sambuca, Yukon Jack, Booth’s, Goldschlager, Popov, Relska, The Club, Black Haus, Peligroso, Grind, Piehole, Parrot Bay, Stirrings, Scoresby and John Begg brands.

“We are delighted to acquire these iconic brands from Diageo and are looking forward to working closely with our wholesalers and customers to provide the focus to maximize the full global potential of the brands,” stated Jake Wenz, Sazerac’s chief operating officer.

The sale of the brands is expected to be completed by early 2019.

