Suerte Tequila Releases Eight-Year Aged Extra Añejo “Lucky Lips”

BOULDER, Colo. — Suerte, the small-batch, single-distillery tequila maker, announced today it will introduce an eight-year Extra Añejo named “Lucky Lips.” Each year, Suerte releases a limited edition Extra Añejo that is aged for an additional year and carries a symbol from the Suerte rabbit as its image and name.

“As an independent craft tequila, we have the luxury to create Suerte in the manner that we believe makes the best product,” said Suerte co-founder Laurence Spiewak. “Our master distiller uses traditional methods, 100% blue weber agave, and pure spring water from Atotonilco el Alto in the highlands of Jalisco. Lucky Lips is a patient reflection of the love and care that we put into our tequila.”

To the taste, Lucky Lips has a strong oak presence, hints of vanilla, cinnamon, honey, and date. The beautiful golden hue and highly complex flavor is the result of a premium tequila aging in charred American White Oak whiskey barrels for eight years. This Extra Añejo is very limited, retails for $109.99 and is best served neat in an overture tequila glass or a snifter. Lucky Lips is available now in 24 states in the US and at Suerte’s flagship restaurant and tasting room, El Conejo, located in Sayulita, Mexico.

Suerte Tequila is crafted from 100% Tahona-crushed blue weber agave that is slow roasted in brick ovens and double-distilled. The Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo are aged in charred American White Oak whiskey barrels for seven months, two years and eight years, respectively.

About Suerte

Founded in 2012 by two friends and tequila fans from Boulder, Colorado, who partnered with a master distiller in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Suerte offers single-distillery tequilas produced with traditional methods. By slow–roasting and crushing agave with a tahona, Suerte creates four unique, award-winning tequilas: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. For more information visit www.drinksuerte.com.