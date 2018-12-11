Tamworth Distilling Announces Holiday Release

Tamworth, N.H. – On November 26, 2018, Steven Grasse (creator of the Hendrick’s Gin brand and Sailor Jerry Rum) and Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile will release an improved recipe for Skiklubben, their celebrated aquavit inspired by the storied Nansen Ski Club in Berlin, New Hampshire. To commemorate the new release, Tamworth Distilling will be making their Skiklubben Aquavit available nationally for the first time at Warehouse Wine & Spirits.

One of the first American distilleries to resurrect the age-old Scandinavian spirit, Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile puts a scratch-made spin on the Nordic spirit traditionally made with dill and caraway. Their delightfully warming dram is crafted with a whiskey base (a blend of bourbon, barley and wheat whiskey) and a seasonal mix of wintery vegetables and spices, including parsnip, carrot, clove, anise, and cardamom.

Originally founded in 1872 by a group of Nordic settlers before becoming an international ski institution, the Nansen Ski Club is the oldest operating ski club in the country. Maintaining cross-country ski trails in the area, Nansen Ski Club recently restored its ski jump to its former glory after being decommissioned in 1988 and serves as the inspiration behind Tamworth Distilling’s Skiklubben Aquavit.

Since its release in 2015, Tamworth Distilling’s Skiklubben Aquavit has been at the forefront of the burgeoning category. This holiday, whether being sipped as a pre-ski bracer or an après ski celebration, Skiklubben Aquavit is the perfect spirit for the season, and available for purchase at Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile in New Hampshire and nationally at Warehouse Wine & Spirits.

About Tamworth Distilling

Since the turn of the 20th century, Tamworth, New Hampshire has been a haven for artists, writers, thinkers, and innovators ­– from Henry James and e e Cummings to President Grover Cleveland. The owner, Steven Grasse, found that this small town at the foot of the White Mountains is the perfect place to do some innovating of his own. Welcome to Tamworth Distilling: Our story is as old as America, planting our flag in the heart of a historic New Hampshire village. Steven Grasse set up his distillery in accordance to the land around it, not against it. What Tamworth Distillery takes, it gives back. And what they have, they give to you. Taking a cue from the 19th century Transcendentalists of New England, Tamworth Distilling pull its inspiration from the surrounding atmosphere. Their recipes are born from the crops they grow, and the histories buried in the soil below.