Tom’s Town Distilling Co. Unveils Custom Deco Bottle and Updated Brand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tom’s Town Distilling Co. unveiled today its new custom art deco bottle and simplified brand names.

The new bottle harkens back to Prohibition-era Kansas City when the wide-open town was controlled by political boss Tom Pendergast and was known as “Tom’s Town.” The iconic bottle calls to mind famous art deco buildings like the Kansas City Power and Light building and the Chrysler building in New York City. Custom elements blown in the glass include the Tom’s Town monogram and it’s tagline, “The People Are Thirsty.” Tom’s Town collaborated on the stunning art deco bottle and labels with Salt Lake City designer and typographer, Kevin Cantrell.

The updated labels feature simplified names for existing products that will create a “branded house” of Tom’s Town spirits:

Tom’s Town Botanical Gin is the new name for McElroy’s Corruption Gin

Tom’s Town Double Grain Vodka is the new name for Eli’s StrongArm Vodka

Tom’s Town Barreled Gin is the new name for The Machine No. 1: Barreled Gin

Tom’s Town Pendergast’s Royal Gold Bourbon remains the same

“We have a lot of equity in the name Tom’s Town and it’s memorable,” said David Epstein, Co-Founder, Tom’s Town Distilling Co. “We wanted to capitalize on that, and simplify the names of our spirits so that customers know exactly how to ask for them. At the same time, we wanted to create an art deco package that’s unique to the market, and we think we’ve got a home run with this gorgeous new bottle.”

About Tom’s Town Distilling Co.

Founded in 2015, Tom’s Town Distilling Co. is the first legal distillery in downtown Kansas City since Prohibition. From its historic Crossroads district location, the distillery produces premium craft spirits and harkens back to the thriving era when infamous political boss Tom Pendergast controlled Kansas City. Its award winning spirits include Pendergast’s Royal Gold Bourbon, Tom’s Town Botanical Gin, Tom’s Town Double Grain Vodka, and Tom’s Town Barreled Gin. In addition to multiple spirits awards, Tom’s Town was voted Best Craft Vodka Distillery by USA Today in 2017. Tom’s Town promotes responsible drinking habits. For more information, visit www.toms-town.com.