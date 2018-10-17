Treasury Wine Estates introduces Cavaliere d’Oro

Napa, Calif – Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) today announces the introduction of Cavaliere d’Oro, a new Italian wine brand, which will debut in January 2019 in the US market. This new portfolio of Italian wines is steeped in 500 years of heritage and represents the evolution of the Gabbiano wine label, a premium Italian wine produced in the heart of Tuscany’s Chianti Classico region at the iconic Castello di Gabbiano. Cavaliere d’Oro, which means “The Gold Knight,” blends the history of a property that has produced wines since 1480 with a range of wines designed to more simply and accessibly introduce consumers to the wines of Italian regions including Tuscany, Puglia and Sicily.

Cavaliere d’Oro is designed to showcase the diversity of Italian wines while at the same time making an old-world wine category more accessible. This new portfolio comprises 13 wines, offered across three distinct tiers priced between $10 and $40 USD:

The Chianti range includes premium Chianti variations, including Chianti Classico DOCG and Super Tuscan wines, preserving the winemaking integrity of Tuscany while enlivening the heritage of the Gabbiano estate

The Regional range extends Cavaliere D'Oro to Italy's flagship growing regions in and beyond Tuscany, including Sicily and Puglia, with wines of regional character and styles including Primitivo, a Tuscan red blend and Terre Siciliane

The Light and Refreshing range rounds out the portfolio with a refreshing collection of celebratory and fun white wines including Pinot Grigio and Prosecco

“With the introduction of Cavaliere d’Oro to the US market in January, Treasury Wine Estates is pleased to offer Italian wine that is accessible, full of style, and which embodies the Italian way of life,” said TWE Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Terry. “This new brand looks to disrupt an old-world wine category as a collection of wines sourced from multiple regions, with compelling accessibility and quality cues.” Terry notes that the new portfolio expands the company’s global wine offering, supplementing its strong Australian, American and French portfolios.

Tuscan native Federico Cerelli will continue as winemaker for Cavaliere d’Oro, having produced wines for Gabbiano since 2011. With more than a decade of experience crafting Italian wines of quality, Cerelli has a depth of understanding about the Chianti Classico winegrowing region supplemented by an international education in Tuscany and Bordeaux. He has served on the official DOCG Commissions of the Chambers of Commerce of Florence and Siena and has taught at the National Organization of Wine Tasters (ONAV) in Florence.

Cavaliere d’Oro will be available in the US beginning January 2019, followed by launches in China, Latin America and Canada.