Tussock Jumper Wines Selects FK Interactive as Agency of Record

New Rochelle, N.Y. – International and domestic wine and spirits importer and distributor, Tri-Vin Imports announced this month that they have selected FK Interactive as its agency of record to spearhead brand awareness and media relations for the Tussock Jumper wine portfolio in the United States market.

Since 2011, gold award winning Tussock Jumper’s international family of wines has attracted raving fans and customers in 42 countries. Currently, the portfolio features varietals of high quality, approachably priced wines from eleven different wine regions including: Italy, France, Spain, Argentina, Germany, Australia, Portugal, Chile, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States.

As a brand, Tussock Jumper has made it their mission to make wine discovery easier by choosing limited production vintages from the world’s best vineyards and winemakers each season. Using sustainable farming and harvesting practices, Tussock Jumper’s wines are bottled at the source, in the same locations where the grapes are grown. This also not only captures nature’s best flavors and aromas from grape to glass, but helps to generate additional employment in each of their winemaking regions.

To help consumers in the United States become better acquainted with this uniquely diverse wine portfolio, FK Interactive aims to raise brand awareness and enthusiasm for Tussock Jumper through planned digital and traditional media initiatives, social media content strategies, interactive contests, and live tasting opportunities and events.

“As both industry professionals and wine enthusiasts, we have a deep appreciation for high quality brands that care about people and planet,” said Kevin Rosen, founder of FK Interactive.

“We look forward to sharing Tussock Jumper’s exceptional portfolio with those looking to discover new wines and wine regions, both for their own dinner table, and to give as gifts to family and friends.”

With an early focus on the New York tri-state markets, the FK team will be managing industry and consumer initiatives including: wine reviews, pairing dinners, tasting events, and other engagement marketing efforts, details of which will be announced in the coming months.

About Tussock Jumper Wines

As a gold medal award winning wine portfolio, Tussock Jumper sources only the best limited production vintages each growing season from producers around the globe.

The label speaks to the adventure-seeker, looking to explore new and unique wine experiences. Each bottle features a hand drawn animal representative of its country of origin, wearing a colorful sweater as a mark of distinction for the Tussock Jumper’s focus on high quality, sustainably made wines.

Currently, the Tussock Jumper portfolio encompasses over 22 wines from eleven different winemaking regions. Each of their wines are bottled right at the source, capturing flavors and aromas, ensuring that only the best wines from grape to glass. All natural and organic farming practices are also implemented wherever possible.

To further assist consumers on their wine journey, Tussock Jumper has also developed an augmented reality app, with each animal character ‘jumping’ off the bottle to help with wine pairings and recommendations for the varietal. Download it free on the Play Store or iTunes now.

About Tri-Vin Imports Inc.

Founded in 1987, Tri-Vin Imports’ early mission was to discover and raise awareness for premium quality and high-value wines from around the globe.

Now more than three decades later, as a national importer and distributor, Tri-Vin Imports continues to make a strong contribution to the growth of the industry by introducing consumers to unique wines, providing exceptional customer service to all tiers of the industry, and maintaining close relationships with the world’s top wine producers, providing them with innovative marketing strategies and opportunities to stand out in a an ever-crowded marketplace.

Along with Tussock Jumper’s carefully curated portfolio, Tri-Vin Imports is known in the industry for its exceptional, world-class selection of Portuguese wines, characterized by company president Joao Oliveira as, “the single best collection of Portuguese wines available in the entire US.”

About FK Interactive

Founded in 2008, FK Interactive is a full-service lifestyle branding and communications agency located in Winter Park, Florida. Having worked with a broad base of wine and spirits industry brands, FK Interactive works side-by-side with their clients to develop branding and communication strategies that attract more customers, and create brand loyalty.

From small lot wineries, to craft spirits, retailers, and lifestyle brands, FK empowers their clients to make a deeper impact with their ideal customer, helping them to stand out in a highly competitive marketplace. As thought leaders in branding and CPG marketing, FK’s team and client brands have been featured in national print and digital media including Bravo Television, Huffington Post, Shape, SWAAY, Food & Wine, The Houston Chronicle, Liquor.com, Food & Beverage World, and many more. To learn more about their services, contact them at 321-285-6225, online at fkint.com, or at VIP@FKInt.com.

To request more information on Tussock Jumper’s wines or for interviews, please contact FK Interactive.