Vitani Spirits Launches the Vitani Mule

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Vitani Spirits, LLC announces its newest pre-mixed cocktail the Vitani Mule. The Vitani Mule is made with premium Vodka, natural ginger and lime. The Vitani Mule is 12% alcohol by volume and is currently available in 200ml single serve aluminum bottles with a multi-serving 750mloption available this spring.

Vitani President and co-founder Eric Gichner stated, “We’ve had great initial response our Mule which has the sip and kick of a legendary Moscow Mule. Being able to buy a single serving and then just chilling and enjoying a Vitani Mule is a convenience that’s tough to beat.

Launched in 2015, Vitani offers a restaurant quality, premium cocktails in a portable aluminumbottle that is ready to drink anywhere. Vitani’s re-sealable aluminum bottles are easy totransport, chill five times faster than glass and stay cold longer.

Made with premium vodka and all natural, premium ingredients and containing no preservatives six varieties of Vitani pre-mixed cocktails can be found in over 250 retail locations throughout Illinois, Arizona and Colorado.

Vitani pre-mixed martinis were awarded medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.