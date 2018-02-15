Whyte & Mackay Americas Names New Single Malt Specialist

GLASGOW, Scotland — Jordan Zimmerman joins Whyte & Mackay Americas as the Single Malt Specialist for the Northeast region. Most recently, she acted as Edrington America’s Prestige Brand Ambassador, overseeing the sales, branded activations, and private client engagement initiatives for The Macallan and Highland Park portfolios across New York State.

In addition to her experience in the Single Malt space, she holds an Advanced Certificate from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust and spent a number of years as the Education & Events Manager at New York City’s acclaimed Murray’s Cheese Shop.

When not spreading the Single Malt gospel, Jordan is an avid long-distance runner—she will complete her 5th marathon and 17th half-marathon in 2018—as well as Crossfit devotee and passionate Charitable Ambassador for Girls on the Run International. She graduated cum laude from Yale University with a BA in American Studies and unwinds with a dram of The Dalmore 18.