Woodford Reserve Announces New Expressions for Master’s Collection

New York – Woodford Reserve, the world’s leading super-premium bourbon, today announced the release of two different expressions for its fall Master’s Collection™ – Woodford Reserve American Select Oak and Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Kentucky Bourbon.

Woodford Reserve’s Select American Oak Bourbon was matured in Ozark oak, known for its fast-growing characteristics. This special batching has a distinct nutty and sweet aromatic character of warm baked goods. American Select Oak will be available internationally and in selected markets in the United States, with a suggested retail price of $129.99.

Woodford Reserve’s Oat Grain Kentucky Bourbon includes oat in the grain recipe, while minimizing the rye content. By adding oat into the pot-still, the liquid takes on the traditional flavors of grain found in Irish Whiskeys. Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Bourbon will be available inside the United States only, with a suggested retail price of $129.99 per bottle.

To celebrate this year’s unique dual release, Woodford Reserve is partnering with another iconic brand — Polo Ralph Lauren, which this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary of American craftsmanship. Polo customers received an exclusive first taste of the two bourbons during a private invitation-only event at the company’s flagship men’s store on Madison Avenue in New York City and featuring Master Distiller Chris Morris.

Originally introduced in 2006, the Master’s Collection has become an acclaimed addition to the Woodford Reserve portfolio, allowing the Master Distiller to offer innovative products. For additional details about Woodford Reserve’s Master’s Collection and these two expressions, visit www.woodfordreserve.com.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, the “Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.