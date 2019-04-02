Absolut Elyx Unveils New Bottle Design

STOCKHOLM— This year Absolut Elyx celebrates an exciting evolution with the unveiling of a striking new bottle design. Pioneers in the pursuit of perfection and craft, the new Absolut Elyx bottle continues to be a symbol of emboldened luxury, providing an even bolder shelf stand out that gives a stronger platform for brand storytelling.

Expertly brought to life by London-based design agency Stranger & Stranger, the new Absolut Elyx bottle boasts a timeless silhouette with opulent flare. Made from over 40 percent recycled glass, the design celebrates the vintage copper credentials central to the creation of Absolut Elyx, through a sleeker, lustrous and more elegant form that stands out from the crowd.

“With Absolut Elyx we always endeavor to challenge the normal conventions associated with luxury vodka to create a profile that is uniquely playful, luxurious and eclectic. We’re thrilled to have partnered with Stranger & Stranger, who truly understand our brand DNA and have produced a piece of art that captures the spirit of the Absolut Elyx lifestyle,” said Miranda Dickson, global brand director for Absolut Elyx.

“Our vision was to celebrate the special role copper plays in the distillation process in a way that lends well to the brand’s global reputation for elevated panache. The faceted bottle pays homage to the vintage copper column still from 1921 and gives the bottles a luminescent glimmer,” said Rowan Miller, design director at Stranger & Stranger.

While the Absolut Elyx bottle has evolved, the vodka remains unchanged. Available in more than 70 markets worldwide, Absolut Elyx is the luxury handcrafted expression of Absolut vodka. At 42.3 percent ABV, every drop of Absolut Elyx is made using wheat from one single estate in Åhus, Sweden, using the brand’s vintage copper still – every drop of Absolut Elyx is produced from seed to bottle within a 15-mile radius.

The new Absolut Elyx bottle is available worldwide in Spring/Summer 2019.

Absolut Elyx is the handcrafted luxury expression of multi award-winning Absolut Vodka, built on a commitment to quality craftsmanship and a pioneering spirit. Every drop of Absolut Elyx is made with soft winter wheat from a single estate in Åhus, Sweden, manually distilled in a 1921 copper column, removing all impurities and resulting in the vodka’s exceptionally smooth finish. The entire production of Absolut Elyx takes place within a 15 mile radius and is overseen by master distiller Krister Asplund, who supervises the century-old distillation process that has been passed down through generations of Swedish vodka-makers. As the leading expression of luxury vodka made for today, Absolut Elyx is admired globally for its playful spirit and tradition of standing out from the crowd. Discover more at ElyxBoutique.com and on Instagram @AbsolutElyx and #CopperMakesItBetter.