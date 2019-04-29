Atelier Vie Launches Louisiana Single Malt Whiskey

NEW ORLEANS— Atelier Vie is pleased to announce the inaugural release of Louisiana Single Malt, a whiskey distilled solely from malted barley and aged in oak barrels.

Louisiana Single Malt

Louisiana Single Malt is distilled from malted barley during a single distilling season at Atelier Vie. The new make whiskey is aged in second use oak barrels. This inaugural release was aged for one year and four months in 5 gallon barrels. Only pure water is used to reduce Louisiana Single Malt from barrel proof to bottling strength. Louisiana Single Malt has no additives and has not been chill filtered.

“One of the interesting things about malted barley, compared to other grains typically used for whiskey, is that there is a tremendous variety available,” said Jedd Haas, president of Atelier Vie. “This variety includes numerous types of malt which have been dried, toasted, smoked, and given other treatments to create different flavors. Louisiana Single Malt incorporates several of these different malts, which creates the complex flavor of the whiskey. Atelier Vie is proud to distill the first single malt whiskey in Louisiana and this new release is a great continuation of our Louisiana whiskey tradition. We look forward to more releases of this whiskey in the future,” Haas continued.

What is Single Malt?

While the words used to describe many types of whiskey are highly regulated by Federal law,the term Single Malt does not yet have any legal meaning in the United States. However, in general use in the United States, and as used by Atelier Vie, the term “single” means that the whiskey was distilled at a single distillery; and “malt” means that only malted barley was used to make the whiskey. Using only malted barley is one of the most expensive ways to make whiskey, as the specialty malts used by Atelier Vie are costly.

Inaugural Bottling

Louisiana Single Malt is bottled in 750ml at 47% alcohol by volume (94 proof). The retail price at the distillery is $75, which includes all of our notoriously high sales taxes. Limited quantities of Louisiana Single Malt are available for wholesale purchase from our Louisiana distributor, International Wine and Spirits.

Special Tasting at the Distillery

Atelier Vie will hold a special tasting on Friday, May 3, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., as part of the “First Friday” series of events at Art Egg Studios, where the distillery is located. First Friday includes art openings and open studio events with other Art Egg inmates.

Visiting Hours at the Distillery

Louisiana Single Malt will be available during Atelier Vie’s regular Bottle Sales Hours. The distillery is open for tastings and discussion of the distillation process every weekend from 10-2 on both Saturday and Sunday. There is no charge to visit the distillery and the company’s full line of spirits is available for retail purchase during these weekend hours. Visitors should see the company web site for directions and additional details, ateliervie.com/visit.

Real New Orleans Spirits

In addition to Louisiana Single Malt, Atelie Vie also distills Calio Rum, made solely from Louisiana molasses; Riz, a barrel-aged Louisiana rice whiskey; and two expressions of Orphan Street Brandy, which is distilled from orphan lots of wine. The Atelier Vie portfolio Atelier Vie, 1001 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125 ateliervie.com also includes Euphrosine Gin #9, a flavorful American gin; Euphrosine Gin #9 Barrel-Finished Reserve, which is aged in American whiskey barrels; Toulouse Green, Absinthe Verte, a traditional-style absinthe based in part on French recipes from the 1800s and distilled with Louisiana wormwood; and Toulouse Red, Absinthe Rouge, a “new school” American absinthe colored red with hibiscus and excellent for cocktail mixing. Atelier Vie also bottles Buck 25 Vodka; an overproof cane vodka designed for creative mixologists to craft their own spirits flavors through rapid infusion.

About Atelier Vie

Atelier Vie creates flavorful new spirits in one of the greatest drinking cities of the world. “Liquor is art you can drink.” Atelier Vie was founded in 2011 by Jedd Haas.