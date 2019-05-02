Aviation Gin Partners with Air Force Association on Summer Promotion

ARLINGTON, Va.– The Air Force Association (AFA), a non-profit 501c3, announced that they are partnering with Aviation American Gin on a summer beverage promotion whereby a percentage of proceeds from the promotion will go toward programs that support Airmen and their families.

Running this summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day, Aviation will release limited-edition point-of-sale material in collaboration with the AFA, the lead non-profit advocacy group of the US Air Force, available at select retailers nationwide. The partnership, which will be displayed on select bottles with American inspired imagery and a message to support our Airmen, will be supported via social media and POS.

“The Air Force Association has a long-standing history in support of Total Force Airmen including Active Duty, Guard, Reserves, Civilians, Retirees, Veterans and family members,” said General “Orville” Wright, USAF Ret., AFA’s president. “Aviation American Gin’s generous partnership helps AFA fulfill our mission to honor the men and women who selflessly serve our nation.”

Aviation American Gin, part of Davos Brands, takes great pride in supporting military charities and previously sponsored AFA’s Wounded Airman Program and SkyBall, a world-class event hosted by the Airpower Foundation out of Ft Worth, Texas, dedicated to supporting families of fallen military heroes.

Aviation Gin is an icon in the American distilling movement and is proud to be an American Gin made and bottled in Portland, Oregon. “We’re proud to be partnering with the AFA,” said Ryan Reynolds, owner, Aviation Gin. “It’s an honor for Aviation to be supporting the Air Force but, to be clear, we only recommend drinking Aviation American Ginafter flying.”

About the Air Force Association

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote a dominant United States Air Force and a strong national defense, and to honor Airmen and our Air Force Heritage.

About Aviation Gin

Aviation Gin is the world’s highest rated gin (97 points, Wine Enthusiast) and helped establish a new style of American gin – softer and smoother, with juniper in the background and citrus and floral notes in the front – resulting in more balanced cocktails. Created by a unique bartender/distiller partnership, Aviation is crafted in small batches in Portland, Oregon.