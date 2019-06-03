Baca Wines Announces Release of 2018 Ring Around The Rosé

HEALDSBURG, Calif.– BACA Wines, a modern California Zinfandel brand spearheaded by director Jennifer Brown and winemaker Alison Frichtl Hollister, has announced the launch of the wine portfolio’s newest wine, 2018 BACA Ring Around the Rosé, a Rosé of Zinfandel. The Rose was released on May 24, just in time for summer.

“We believe the bright fruit flavors and crisp acidity make this debut vintage for our Rosé of Zinfandel particularly exciting and fun,” said BACA Director, Jennifer Brown. “Alison and I are excited to introduce something very special that combines freshness and quality in a can – perfect to take to the beach or on a hike.”

The BACA Rosé of Zinfandel offers balanced character and a purity of flavor that celebrates attention to detail. The crisp acidity and bright fruit for the debut vintage delivers a translucent watermelon hue, vibrant flavors of hibiscus, strawberries and kiwi fruit. Fruit for the 2018 BACA Ring Around the Rose is sourced from California and is gently whole-cluster pressed, yielding vibrant pink juice. Small batch fermentations took place in neutral French oak barrels for seven months until dry, resulting in a bright, energized style.

“There’s an emerging niche for well-made, small-batch canned wine,” said BACA Winemaker Alison Frichtl Hollister. “At BACA, we’re taking this contemporary approach with a fresh, dry, playful Rosé – in cans. This is truly new for the industry and we’re excited to be part of it.”

The current BACA wine portfolio includes five 2017 Zinfandel wines including Cat’s Cradle (Rockpile AVA), Tug O’ War (Maffei Vineyard, Russian River Valley AVA), I Spy (Black Sears Vineyard, Howell Mountain AVA), Double Dutch (Dusi Vineyard, Paso Robles AVA) and Marbles (Pocai Vineyard, Calistoga AVA). The 2017 vintage marks year two for the luxury Zinfandel brand to introduce additional Zinfandels and Rosé wines, growing its popularity with a new wine generation.

BACA also plans to offer tasting experiences at its new tasting room on Westside Road at the corner of West Dry Creek Road just west of the Healdsburg square. The modern tasting room includes 1400+ square feet of space with an 1100 square foot patio with vineyards and views of Dry Creek. Plans for the new space will be announced within the coming months, with an opening event slated for August 10.

The 2018 BACA Ring Around the Rose is available for purchase at bacawines.com. For more information, please visit bacawines.com, follow on social channels @bacawines, or by calling 707-967-2626.

BACA: Life’s An Adventure. Here’s To Those Who Drink It Up

BACA produces California Zinfandel sourced from some of the state’s most notable vineyards including Russian River Valley, Rockpile, Howell Mountain, Paso Robles, and Calistoga. Led by Winemaker Alison Frichtl Hollister and Director Jennifer Brown, the BACA 2017 wine portfolio includes six wines focusing on complex, high quality California Zinfandel. BACA is part of the HALL Family of wine brands. For more information, please visit bacawines.com.