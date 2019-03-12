Baltimore Spirits Company Releases Two Limited-Time Products

BALTIMORE— Baltimore Spirits Company has announced the release of two spirits on March 2: a Pear Brandy addition to their EB Smith’s Singularities series of one-shot liquors and the return of their Green Is Gold Apple Brandy. Each spirit will be available exclusively at their tasting room and distillery in Medfield’s Union Collective.

Coming hot on the heels of their Snow Pants Stout Wort Singularity released earlier this year, the new Pear Brandy Singularity was copper pot distilled with white wine yeast from Asian pears the company received from a distributor that found themselves with a few thousand pounds too many. This is their second release in the Singularities line with plans to release two more specialty spirits in the coming months.

Their Green Is Gold Apple Brandy – produced only once a year – is described by the company as their best version yet. Double distilled from raw East Coast apple juice, each year’s expression is made with a mix of batches from previous years, creating a wholly unique product each time. The third-use Port finishing barrel where it matures imparts a very subtle French Oak spice and sweetness.

“If we weren’t ready for spring before, we certainly are now,” said Baltimore Spirits Company co-founder and CEO Max Lents. “Each of these spirits conjures up thoughts of warmer weather, and are a great way to get through this last bit of winter.”

E.B. Smith’s Singularities and Green is Gold Apple Brandy are available at Baltimore Spirit Company’s tasting room in the Union Collective for $39.99 and $69.99, respectively. For more information, visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO) and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila Smoked Apple Brandy and Baltamaro, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visit baltimorespiritsco.com.