Bardstown Bourbon Company Announces New Iterations of Fusion and Discovery Series

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, has released the newest versions of its Fusion and Discovery Series #2 products. Fusion Series #1 made its debut in April 2019, followed by the launch of Discovery Series #1 in June. Fusion and Discovery Series #2 will now replace these initial releases across the distillery’s national distribution footprint.

Like its predecessor, Fusion Series #2 uses 60% of Bardstown Bourbon Company’s own wheat and high-rye bourbons, blended with a 12-year-old sourced Kentucky bourbon to create a smooth, complex pour. The recipe, proof and price remain identical to Fusion Series #1, but the evolution reflects the additional year of aging of all elements of the blend, with a mash bill comprised of 18% three-year-old bourbon and 42% two-year, 10-month-old bourbon. The aged result offers a unique nose, rich palate and lasting finish, which earned Fusion Series #1 a 92-point rating on WhiskyCast.

“Bardstown Bourbon has always been about progression and transparency,” says Master Distiller, Steve Nally. “Fusion Series #2 delivers the same lively fruit and spice notes of the young bourbon, combined with the long, leathery roasted nut notes of the aged product as before, but with the additional time reflected on the age statement and on the palate.”

Discovery Series #2 continues to honor Bardstown Bourbon Company’s traditional art of blending. With a recent Whisky Advocate rating of 94, the first release set a high bar for the distilling, culinary and beverage team members who work together on the modern approach to product development. Although the proof and price remain the same, the recipe includes three new sourced Kentucky bourbons, with a mash bill of 44% 10-year-old bourbon, 39% 12-year-old bourbon and 17% 14-year-old bourbon. The finish delivers an even richer, more complex result than Discovery Series #1.

“We continue to use the same process of multiple teams collaborating to land on such unique blends. Discovery reflects the diverse background of passionate bourbon experts involved in deriving our products,” said Chief Operating Officer, John Hargrove. “You’ve got some real Kentucky classics making up this blend which delivers some soft notes of oak and leather, with multiple layers of depth and complexity.”

Fusion Series #2 and Discovery Series #2 are available at the distillery and across Bardstown Bourbon Company’s national distribution footprint.

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s products are available in Kentucky and Indiana through Republic National Distributing Company; California and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits; Nashville and Central Tennessee through Ajax Turner Distributing Company; and Illinois through Momentum Beverage Team. In 2020 Bardstown Bourbon Company will expand its availability to Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Ohio.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson’s, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on?Facebook?and?Instagram.?