Bardstown Bourbon Company Unveils Three New Bourbons in Collaborative Series

BARDSTOWN, Ky.-– The Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, will release three new products as part of its Collaborative Series, including two bourbons aged in brandy barrels from Copper & Kings American Brandy Company, as well as a bourbon finished in beer barrels from Goodwood Brewing Company. All products will be available Tuesday, October 1 in select markets.

The latest collaboration between Bardstown Bourbon Company and Copper & Kings is an American apple brandy finish featuring an 11-year-old Indiana bourbon polished in select apple brandy barrels for 20 months. This isn’t the first time the two companies have worked together on a product. In 2018, they released two collaborations, a Muscat Mistelle barrel finished bourbon and an American brandy barrel finished bourbon.

“Apple brandy barrel aging creates a perfect pairing of fruit and vanilla,” says Bardstown Bourbon Company Master Distiller, Steve Nally. “You really get this indulgent array of apple, caramel and baking spice in a rich, lightly dry, crisply complex pour.”

The two companies are also unveiling an extremely limited release of a 10-year-old bourbon finished first for 18 months in Copper & Kings Muscat Mistelle barrels, and then re-barreled for an additional finish in new, freshly charred American oak casks for 19 months, creating a complex, one-of-a-kind luxury spirit that will be available at the Bardstown Bourbon Company onsite gift shop only.

“This is ridiculous spirit,” says Copper & Kings founder, Joe Heron.” It is no hyperbole to call this a luxury bourbon. It fits the description like a hand in a very expensive calfskin leather glove. It’s very rich, very complex, with huge depth and totally unique. A bourbon like no other, again, without hyperbole. It is, simply put, exceptional.

In addition to the Copper & Kings collaborations, Bardstown Bourbon Company teamed up with Louisville’s Goodwood Brewing Company for a limited, regional release. This 11-year-old bourbon is finished in Goodwood Brewing Brandy Barrel Honey Ale casks for 18 months resulting in a rich bourbon accentuated by layers of honey, caramel, fig, malt and dried fruit. A nuanced finish of finely crafted ale enhances this unique pour.

“Goodwood’s award-winning portfolio of cask finished beers have a loyal following,” says Goodwood CEO, Ted Mitzlaff. “We enjoy collaborations with other Kentucky breweries and distilleries and were honored when Bardstown Bourbon Company proposed this collaboration given their tremendous reputation in the industry.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company and Goodwood Brewing Company will resume their collaboration in early 2020, when a bourbon finished in Walnut Brown Ale casks is released.

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s full Collaborative Series and product lineup includes:

Bardstown Bourbon Company Copper & Kings American Apple Brandy (120.40proof/60.20% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Copper & Kings Double Muscat Mistelle (91.90proof/49.95% ABV) $349.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Goodwood Brewing Company Honey Ale (110.10proof/55.05% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon CompanyFusion Series#1 Kentucky Straight BourbonWhiskey (98.9 proof/49.45% ABV) $59.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #1 (121.21 proof/ 60.605%ABV)$129.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s products are now available in Kentucky and Indiana through Republic National Distributing Company; California and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits; Nashville and Central Tennessee through Ajax Turner Distributing Company; and Illinois through Momentum Beverage Team.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson’s, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the KentuckyBourbon Trail, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. The company was founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin, David Mandell, Daniel Linde and Garnett Black. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram.

About Copper & Kings American Brandy Company

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and Destillaré liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added colors, flavors or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy and spirits using a brandy base. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron. Products are currently available in 31 markets across the USA. For more information, visit copperandkings.com or follow @CopperAndKings on Facebook and Twitter.

About Goodwood Brewing Company

Goodwood Brewing is located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Ky. The brewery is dedicated to making beers that have been touched by wood; whether in reclaimed oak casks once used to house bourbon, red wine, tequila, rum and brandy or seasoned on oak, hemp, poplar or ash. Goodwood’s “shade-grown beers” are all touched by the natural gradations of reclaimed casks and other wood types for flavorful expressions that are unique to Goodwood. Just like the bourbon Kentucky is famous for, all of Goodwood’s beers begin with limestone water.