Basil Hayden’s Releases Caribbean Reserve Rye

CLERMONT, Ky.— Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, one of the fastest growing super-premium bourbons on the market, proudly announces the limited-time release of Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye. Taking inspiration from the contrasting flavors of rye and rum, this blend of two Rye Whiskies finished with Black Strap Rum pushes category boundaries to offer whiskey fans an experience that is truly unique and perfect for warm, summer months.

Crafted as an approachable whiskey expression, Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye features a blend of 8-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and 4-year-old Canadian Rye Whisky, which brings layers of distinct spice, toasted oak and vanilla notes. The blend is then finished with the addition of Black Strap Rum which adds sweet notes of brown sugar and molasses to the final taste profile. The resulting balance of sweet and spice, offered at an approachable 80 proof, makes Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye the perfect sip to enjoy whether you’re a tried and true fan or whiskey novice.

“With the release of Caribbean Reserve Rye, we wanted to give our fans a fun whiskey expression that you can bring out and share during warmer weather occasions, whether that’s mixing it up at an outdoor barbeque or gifting it for a housewarming celebration,” said Rob Mason, VP of marketing, whiskey at Beam Suntory. “As a brand that has always broken traditional whiskey expectations, we’re excited to help our fans discover new, interesting ways to enjoy the rye category, and Caribbean Reserve Rye does just that.”

Best enjoyed sipped neat, on the rocks or in a modern, summer cocktail, Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye features the following characteristics:

Proof: 80

Color: Golden Honey

Aroma: Rich caramel and brown sugar complemented by back notes of soft rye and vanilla

Taste: A balanced blend of sumptuous rye and brown sweets with an ample woody accent

Finish: A pleasant, long lingering warmth

The launch of Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye builds on momentum set by two successful, previous limited-edition rye launches – Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey and Basil Hayden’s Two by Two Rye Whiskey – as well as the introduction of the brand’s permanent expression, Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye. Each expression has pushed the limits of category convention to bring something unexpected to whiskey fans.

Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye is now available nationwide for a limited time with a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750mL bottle. Look for it packaged in a deep blue, hand-applied parchment bib and wrapped with the copper belt iconic to Basil Hayden’s.

About Basil Hayden’s

Basil Hayden’s is known for standing out in the crowd. The distinctive flavor of Basil Hayden’s Bourbon was originally inspired by the legend of a family recipe said to date back to 1796 when Master Distiller Basil Hayden Sr. broke ‘the rules’ by mixing the spiciness of rye with the smoothness of corn to create a light-bodied, mixable and smooth bourbon. Today, Basil Hayden’s is crafting its own story by providing a welcoming, yet versatile sipping experience for whiskey drinkers of all taste levels to share with friends and family. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years, specifically exploring the unique taste profile of rye. These intriguing offerings have included Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey, Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye, Basil Hayden’s Two by Two Rye and Basil Hayden’s 10 Year Old Bourbon.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur. Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit beamsuntory.com and drinksmart.com.