Bass Note Sangria Releases Raspberry Hibiscus Flavor

SAN FRANCISCO– Known for its innovative fruit and herb combinations, award-winning Bass Note Sangria is releasing its latest flavor Raspberry Hibiscus this spring. The new ready-to-drink sangria flavor joins Bass Note’s existing line-up which includes Peach Tarragon, Cherry Lime Almond and Blackberry Sage.

“We wanted a unique flavor that would be perfect for poolside parties and summer entertaining,” said Bass Note founder A.T. Howe. “Hibiscus as a flavor is trending, and by pairing it with classic raspberry, we’ve developed an approachable yet intriguing sangria choice for consumers.”

In addition to flavor, the color of the new sangria should attract consumers. According to Mintel, pink drinks are red hot. Bass Note Raspberry Hibiscus, made in the U.S. with California wine, fresh fruit juice and natural extracts, has a deep pink tone when poured. The new flavor pairs well with lasagna, fried chicken, mild cheeses and dark chocolate, and has vibrant notes of raspberries and lemons, alongside subtle floral notes of Hibiscus flowers, all coupled with crisp California White.

A testament to its real fruit taste, Bass Note was the Most Awarded Sangria of 2017, receiving 12 awards for quality and taste, including “Best in Class” honors at the San Francisco Chronicle International Wine Competition. Its ready-to-drink format makes entertaining easy for consumers — just open and pour over ice.

Bass Note (ABV 11 percent) is available at retail in select markets including California, Florida and Texas and online shipping to 40 states. Pricing is $14.99 for a 750ml.

About Bass Note Sangria

An Elevate Beverage brand, Bass Note Sangria, made with California wine and true-to-fruit flavors, reminds us that wine is serious, but sangria is fun! Its name gives a nod to the music which sets the stage of any great party, and its unique flavor combinations include: Peach Tarragon, Blackberry Sage, Cherry Almond Lime and Raspberry Hibiscus. Award-winning Bass Note can be purchased online or at retail stores in select markets. For more information visit bassnotesangria.com.