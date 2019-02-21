Bill Young, Jr. Joins Fintech’s Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla.— Financial Information Technologies, LLC (Fintech), the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, announced that Bill Young, Jr. has joined the company’s Board of Directors. As a member of Fintech’s board, Young will contribute his extensive experience as an industry leader to work alongside the company’s corporate leadership team, further developing Fintech’s mission and impact.

As a partner of the family-owned alcohol beverage distributor General Wholesale Company (established in 1942), Young will leverage his industry-specific skills and experience to further develop Fintech’s mission of communication, guidance and client growth for the alcohol industry. Young’s vast knowledge is illustrated by his standing as a member of the Board of Directors for the Wine and Spirit Wholesalers of America, as well as by his past tenure as president and member of the Board for the Wine and Spirit Wholesalers of Georgia.

“We are pleased to welcome Bill as an independent director to the Fintech board,” said Tad Phelps, president of Fintech. “He joins Fintech at an exciting time as we continue to expand our presence and product offerings across the alcohol industry. The addition of Bill complements the skills and experiences of our Board of Directors, while adding valuable insights from the distributor’s viewpoint. We believe his lifelong experience at General Wholesale will be extremely valuable as we shape our company to further service alcohol distributors.”

“It is a tremendous honor to join Fintech’s Board of Directors,” said Young. “Fintech’s commitment to excellence in both its business practices and client experience is a mission of which I am proud to be a part. I look forward to being an active member of the Board as Fintech seeks to scale the business in a strategic and efficient manner.”

Young earned a B.B.A. in Management from the Terry College of Business at The University of Georgia, and his professional accomplishments earned him the prestigious Terry College Distinguished Alumni Award. His robust contributions to his alma mater include having served as a Chairman of the Building Campaign for the New Terry College of Business at The University of Georgia, and as an emeritus member of the Terry Dean’s Advisory Council. Young currently serves as a member of the University of Georgia Athletic Board, and is an emeritus trustee and past chairman of the University of Georgia Foundation.

Young and his wife, Margaret Chambers, have two sons: Bill, 26, and Brandon, 24. Fintech is proud to welcome him to the company and are confident that with his demonstrated commitment, strategic prowess and long-standing expertise he will be a valuable addition to the Board.

About Fintech

Fintech, the leading solutions provider for beverage alcohol management, and regulatory information resource, offers a OneSource solution with a suite of profit-building products and services for alcohol distributors and retailers. With decades of industry experience offering unwavering dependability and trust, Fintech empowers users with information to increase margins and maximize operating efficiencies within their beverage alcohol category. By anticipating client needs, nurturing relationships and growing partnerships within the industry, Fintech continues to deliver cutting-edge, strategic solutions that range from purchase order management, reconciliation and data reporting, to pricing and promotion communication, payment compliance adherence and regulatory resource connectivity. Working with thousands of alcohol distributors nationwide, Fintech links distributors to alcohol retailers, and manages data transformation for over half a million relationships, adding thousands of connections every month. For more information on how Fintech can better your business, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.