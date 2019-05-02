Bird Dog Whiskey Launches Black Cherry Flavored Whiskey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.— Bird Dog Whiskey has released a new Black Cherry Flavored Whiskey. Bottled at 80 proof and priced at $19.99 a 750-ml, Bird Dog Black Cherry Flavored Whiskey will be launched nationwide throughout 2019.

At the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Bird Dog Black Cherry Flavored Whiskey was awarded the highly coveted Double Gold Medal in the Flavored Whiskey category.

Crafted from an aged Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey and rich black cherry flavors, Bird Dog Black Cherry Flavored Whiskey delivers a balanced blend of tart and juicy black cherries with distinct bourbon undertones.

The award-winning Bird Dog Whiskey family offers a variety of amazing tasting flavored whiskeys and traditional Kentucky straight bourbons. To learn more about Bird Dog Whiskey, please visit: BirdDogWhiskey.com or at facebook.com/BirdDogWhiskey.