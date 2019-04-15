Bladnoch Distillery Announces New Master Distiller

BLADNOCH, Scotland— Bladnoch Distillery has announced they have appointed Dr. Nick Savage as their new Master Distiller. This appointment comes after the departure of former master distiller and blender Ian MacMillan in January 2019.

Savage has an impressive career in the industry – after being awarded his PhD in engineering – he commenced at Diageo as Technical Lead in Cask Maturation, he then spent time in the Scottish Lowlands working with William Grant & Sons in brewing and distilling. He most recently was Master Distiller for The Macallan where he led the Whisky Mastery team, and played a key role during the major launch of the brand’s new distillery and visitor experience in June 2018. Savage now returns to the Lowlands and joins Bladnoch, three and a half years after Australian businessman David Prior purchased the 200 year old distillery.

Savage said of his decision to join the distillery team: “The vision and ambition shown by David Prior and the team at Bladnoch Distillery, together with the phenomenal efforts since 2015 with the re-generation of the historical site, played a huge part in my decision to join the Bladnoch business. The opportunity also allows me a new challenge in Single Malt Lowland Scotch Whisky from a 200 year old distillery. Combined with the passion and drive that the Bladnoch team have for the ultimate quality, I’m extremely excited to be a part of the amazing future of the brand.”

Bladnoch CEO and owner, David Prior, stated: “It’s a great privilege to welcome Nick Savage to the Bladnoch business. He has an impressive track record with a number of significant whisky companies and brands, most recently as Master Distiller for The Macallan. His youthful, positive and energetic approach will add great value to our team and business, as will his technical and operational skills. With the Visitor Centre opening in mid-June and Nick joining the business we are excited to undertake the final phase in bringing this amazing Lowland Single Malt distillery back to the whisky world.”

Savage will join Bladnoch on July 1, 2019, working with newly appointed distillery manager Neil Bulloch and the rest of the Bladnoch team.

Bladnoch Distillery is Scotland’s southernmost distillery, and one of a handful that remain independently owned. Since being purchased in 2015 by Australian entrepreneur David Prior Bladnoch has enjoyed a renaissance, launching their line of award-winning Bladnoch Single Malt Whiskies and Pure Scot, their contemporary Blended Scotch Whisky, in over 30 countries. In 2017, Bladnoch Distillery celebrated its 200 year anniversary making it one of the oldest continuously operating distilleries in Scotland. In June 2019 Bladnoch Distillery’s state-of-the-art visitors centre will open, welcoming visitors to the distillery once again after its significant renovation.

