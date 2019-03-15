Booker’s Bourbon Releases 2019-01 ‘Teresa’s Batch’

CLERMONT, Ky.— Booker’s Batch 2019-01 is named in honor of Teresa Wittemer, a longtime Beam distillery employee personally selected by 6th Generation Master Distiller Booker Noe to work on his namesake bourbon brand. Booker always trusted his gut when it came to good bourbon – and good people. He hired Wittemer on the spot after a quick 15-minute interview more than 30 years ago, and she has been part of the family ever since. During her career at the distillery, Wittemer has worked in the lab and in the Quality Control department where she became an expert on mingling bourbon barrel samples to the exact taste profile Booker preferred. In turn, she has helped both Booker and now his son Fred – 7th Generation Master Distiller – select batches of Booker’s Bourbon that live up to the high standards of its founder’s name.

Like all batches of Booker’s Bourbon, Booker’s “Teresa’s Batch” was selected by Fred Noe to ensure it upholds the qualities and standards that fans of the brand have come to know and love. Uncut and unfiltered, this batch was chosen with the following characteristics:

Proof: 125.9

Age: Six years, three months and one day

Batch Notes: Booker’s “Teresa’s Batch” features a sweet nose with hints of brown sugar and light oak, along with the vanilla that is signature of Booker’s Bourbon. The finish is pleasant and warm while also both sweet and spicy.

Sipping Suggestions: Booker’s “Teresa’s Batch” is best enjoyed neat, over ice or with a few drops of water.

The 2019 Batch Collection will feature four batch releases, each released in limited quantities and featuring a unique label and batch name honoring founding distiller Booker Noe, his love of family and his spirit of experimentation.

Booker’s “Teresa’s Batch” is available nationwide beginning in March in limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750 mL bottle. For more information on Booker’s Bourbon, visit BookersBourbon.com

About Booker’s Bourbon

Booker’s Bourbon is one of the only bourbons available today that is bottled uncut at its natural proof, yielding an intense flavor and nose that is one-of-a-kind. Inspired by a 200-year-old family tradition, Booker Noe, Jim Beam’s grandson and 6th Generation Master Distiller, first created Booker’s Bourbon as a Christmas gift for his close friends and family. Taking barrels found in the center-cut of the rack house, Booker bottled the bourbon straight-from-the-barrel, creating Booker’s Bourbon, a true barrel bourbon. Today, Master Distiller Fred Noe personally tastes and selects every batch of Booker’s Bourbon before it is bottled to ensure that it matches Booker’s personal preference for a robust and full-bodied whiskey.