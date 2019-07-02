Boone and Crockett Club Launches New Craft Whiskies

MISSOULA, Mont.— Introducing “Officially Licensed” Boone and Crockett Club Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Rye Whiskey and American Blended Whiskey.

The Boone and Crockett Club was founded by Theodore Roosevelt in 1887 to stop the destruction of America’s wildlife and the habitats that support them. Boone and Crockett Club is America’s first National Conservation Group, the driving force behind the establishment of our National Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The Club is most widely known among sportsman for its scoring system and as the keeper of Florida’s record books for North American big game, as well as the ethical code of conduct of sportsmen, known as fair chase.

States Presently Distributed in: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Kentucky

Upcoming: Arkansas Colorado and South Carolina.

Please visit BooneandCrockettWhiskey.com