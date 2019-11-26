Brizzy Seltzer Cocktails Roll Out To H-E-B Locations Statewide

AUSTIN, Texas— Future Proof, makers of Brizzy Seltzer Cocktail, are celebrating the Texas retail debut of their cocktail-inspired Hard Seltzer this week at H-E-B locations statewide. A flavor-forward take on the hard seltzer phenomenon, Brizzy is looking to add value to the category by drawing in consumers from the craft beer and cocktail segments. Launching with three mixology infused flavors: Watermelon Mule, Mixed Berry Mojito, and Strawberry Rosé; each flavor contains just 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 carbs per can, so consumers can enjoy the full flavor of a mixed cocktail without breaking the bank on calories.

At launch, the cocktail-inspired seltzer will be available to consumers at all 330 H-E-B locations. Chain Account Executive, Craig Ritcheson adds “H-E-B has been a fantastic partner since 2014, and when the opportunity presented itself to bring a solution to market to capitalize on the growth of flavors and the ‘better-for-you’ lifestyle in Brizzy, we felt extremely excited to partner with them. Not only that, but their impact is massive – when brands make it at H-E-B, usually they can go anywhere in the country.”

While the soon to be $2.5B seltzer market has seen many entrants over the last 18 months, Future Proof believes Brizzy provides a unique premium offering, by combining another major industry trend, craft cocktails. Vice President of Sales, Jeff Chassner, notes “Several chain retailers have communicated that they have been presented with over 50 new product entries into the Hard Seltzer category; we are very appreciative that the team at H-E-B believes in the innovation we are adding to the category to attract new consumers into this space with our cocktail-themed flavors.”

To deliver on their premium-brand promise, Brizzy teamed up with renowned mixologist Terance Robson to ensure that each flavor was formulated with the same attention to detail as a fine craft cocktail – providing the balanced flavor profile of high mixology in the convenience of a can. Robson, winner of The Garrison Brother’s 2019 “Best Bartender in Texas” competition notes, “there were a couple of important factors when determining the flavors. The most important aspect of the Brizzy flavor profiles was balance. Brizzy is not too sweet, not too sour – hitting that perfect balance as you want people to be able to have more than one.”

Despite being new to the category, Brizzy is setting their sights on the future with plans to add a fourth flavor, Blood Orange Mimosa, to its lineup in the coming months. Additionally, in 2020, the brand will roll out a comprehensive cause marketing program benefitting hunger and poverty causes nationwide. On the future of the seltzer category as a whole, Robson adds, “It’s huge. It [seltzer] has completely taken over craft beer and I can’t see it slowing down any time soon. In my opinion, I see it going beyond US markets and going global.”

Brizzy Seltzer Cocktail retails at $9.99 for a 6-pack and $14.99 for a 12-pack. Consumers can find Brizzy at their local H-E-B retailer by visiting the brand’s proprietary chatbot at m.me/drinkbrizzy.

About Future Proof

Born in Austin, TX. FUTURE/PROOF Brands is a collection of millennial founders and established industry veterans developing innovative beverage brands for the next generation of drinkers. Brands include BeatBox Beverages, Brizzy Seltzer Cocktail, and Cørkless. For marketing information and press assets and even inquiries, please contact VP of Marketing, Hanna Swanson (Hanna@futureprf.com). Visit futureprf.com.