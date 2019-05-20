Brockmans Gin Expands Distribution South, Midwest and West

NEW YORK— Brockmans Gin, the super-premium new-style gin “Like No Other,” is expanding across the U.S., opening up distribution in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Colorado beginning in the first quarter of 2019. Working with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing, Brockmans’ newly appointed national sales and marketing partner, the brand has appointed distributors in each state to lead the charge for expansion and growth. Brockmans new market distributors include:

Florida: Republic National Distributing Company (954) 421-9990

Georgia: National Distributing Company (404) 696-9440

Tennessee: Athens Distributing Company info@athensdistributing.com

Illinois: Breakthru Beverage (708) 298-3333

Michigan: Republic National Distributing Company (734) 324-3000

Missouri: Major Brands (314) 645-1843

Colorado: Republic National Distributing Company (303) 734-2680

“With the addition of these markets, Brockmans has now expanded its footprint beyond the Northeast to the South, Midwest and West regions,” said Neil Everitt, co-founder and CEO of Brockmans Gin. “Brockmans was created to be more exciting, different and delicious than the traditional gins of the past. The distinct character of our award-winning gin has enjoyed tremendous success and exceeded expectations throughout the world. We are thrilled to partner with Blue Ridge and our new distributors to offer our distinctive, new style gin ‘Like no Other’ to retailers, on-premise accounts and ultimately consumers in our expansion markets.”

Brockmans signature taste is created with a blend of botanicals including blackberries, blueberries, coriander, bittersweet orange peel and juniper berries. This combination of botanicals is steeped in pure grain spirit for up to 24 hours to release the flavors and then distilled in a traditional copper still. Conventional gin aromas of juniper and angelica marry with the refreshing citrus flavors and the rounder top notes of blueberry and blackberry resulting in a gin that is so smooth it can be enjoyed on its own over ice or as the primary ingredient in a range of classic and contemporary cocktails.”

Brockmans Gin has been awarded Gold Medals in three prestigious international competitions including the inaugural Global Spirits Awards, the 2017 SIP awards and the 2017 International Craft Spirits Awards. It is available in 750ml at a suggested retail price of $34.99. For more information, visit brockmansgin.com.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat over ice. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Colorado.