Brockmans Gin Gift Pack Returns

NEW YORK— Brockmans Gin, the super-premium, new style gin ‘like no other,’ is once again bringing back its handsome gift carton in time for the 2019 holiday gift-giving season. The stylish black gift tube, designed to mirror Brockmans’ distinctive, tactile bottle, will provide shoppers with a convenient gifting option and retailers with a gift package to drive incremental sales of Brockmans during the busy holiday season.

“Brockmans Gin is the quintessential spirit to celebrate with this holiday and a perfect centerpiece for any celebration,” said Neil Everitt, co-founder and CEO of Brockmans Gin. “Our gin is a contemporary reinterpretation of gin that is so smooth, it can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in a range of cocktails making it the ideal choice for the season’s intimate and festive celebrations alike.”

Brockmans Gin was recently awarded a Double Gold Medal at the inaugural 2019 PR%F Spirits Awards held in Las Vegas adding to the brand’s impressive Gold Medal wins at the 2017 SIP Awards, 2017 Global Spirits Awards and 2017 International Craft Spirits Awards.

Available in more than 40 countries, Brockmans has experienced tremendous growth around the world and continues to build impressive momentum in the U.S. as more and more consumers embrace the gin ‘like no other’.

Brockmans’ gift carton with 750ml bottle will be available beginning in October 2019 for a suggested price of $34.99. For more information and to discover a range of deliciously smooth Brockmans cocktail recipes to serve this Holiday season, visit brockmansgin.com

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat, over ice or in a range of classic and contemporary cocktails. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Colorado.