Bumbu Rum Company Launches ‘The Bumbu Room’ Interview Series

NEW YORK— Bumbu Rum Co’s interview series “The Bumbu Room” continues with Harlem rapper and consummate emcee Dave East.

Dave East, who signed to Nas in 2014, has been seen in the studio with the likes of Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and even Forest Whitaker while working on his debut solo album entitled Survival, releasing soon on Def Jam. It was also just announced that East will play Method Man in Hulu’s 10-episode drama “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

“The Bumbu Room” is designed to provide celebrities the opportunity to candidly answer fan-submitted questions. The platform launched with Lil Wayne’s interview heard around the world, followed by Boosie Badazz. Bumbu’s close relationships with global talent has allowed the series to blossom, with sit-down interviews with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, Yemi Alade and Casanova releasing next. Past interviews include:

About Bumbu

Bumbu Rum Co.’s heritage dates back to the 16th and 17th centuries when sailors and merchants, unsatisfied with their customary grog, added Caribbean fruits and spices to enhance their rum’s flavor, giving it the name “bumbu.” Bumbu Rum Co. launched with Original Bumbu, the Barbadian craft rum that has quickly become the world’s most decorated rum, including back-to-back “Best In Category” honors from the International Wine & Spirits Competition in Los Angeles. Original Bumbu is distinguished by its dark hue and golden metal “X” medallion, and is now far-and-away the fastest-growing brand in the ultra-premium rum category. The Bumbu portfolio also includes the recently-released Bumbu XO, a small-batch ultra-premium rum from Panama aged up to 18 years in bourbon barrels and finished in white oak sherry barrels from Andalusia, Spain. Bumbu XO is packaged in striking matte black bottle, with silver and white details and a tarnished silver “X” medallion.



Sovereign Brands

Sovereign Brands is a family-owned, international wine & spirits company headquartered in New York. The company is owned and operated by the Berish family and partners with first-class producers from the world’s most iconic wine and spirit regions to develop superior brands. Sovereign has a portfolio of successful brands including Luc Belaire, a smash-hit line of French sparkling wines, which has earned global acclaim for its exquisite taste and striking packages, and is available in more than 100 countries around the world. The company’s portfolio also includes the brand-new McQueen and the Violet Fog, an extraordinary gin from Jundiaí, Brazil, Bumbu, a small batch, craft rum company that ranks among the world’s most critically-acclaimed rums, Cloud Chaser, a classic French Côtes de Provence Rosé and Skeleton Vineyards, a range of accessible wines from Argentina and Austria.