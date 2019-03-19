Cask & Kettle Announces Launch of Ready-to-Brew Hot Cocktail

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.— Focused on game-changing innovation in the spirits aisle, the founders of Michigan-based Cask & Kettle announce the recent launch of their line of Ready-to-Brew Cocktails. It is now easy to prepare and serve a well-crafted hot cocktail. Simply pop one of the single serve Cask & Kettle pods into any home brewing system and a smooth, aromatic hot cocktail is ready in seconds. Yep – high proof spirits and coffee or cider in a single k-cup.

Cask & Kettle was born from the collaboration of few close colleagues at JPG Resources who wanted to simplify the process of enjoying artisan crafted cocktails at home. Initial offerings include two hot cocktails – Irish Coffee (76 Proof/38 percent ACL) and Spiked Dry Cider (60 Proof/25 percent ACL). Two new cocktails, Hot Blonde and Mexican Coffee, are expected to be in market by May 1. The brand has gained early distribution in Michigan, Missouri and California with retail placement in Illinois, Arizona and Nevada coming soon. A friends and family funding round of $1.3MM was closed in February. Learn more at caskandkettleusa.com.

Cask & Kettle is a WBENC Certified company.