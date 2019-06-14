Champs de Rosé Releases Sparkling Brut Rosé

FRANCE– The Champs family of wines is excited to introduce Champs de Rosé – a sparkling brut rosé reigning from the south of France.

Made predominately with Grenache grapes, the new Champs de Rosé Brut expresses refreshing aromas and flavors of strawberries, raspberries, and a hint of cherry blossom. Defining this sparkling rosé as a classic, these characteristics are accompanied with delicate and persistent bubbles, alongside a creamy, mineral finish.

Quickly becoming a drink of choice, the category of French sparkling rosé has dollar sales growing at a rate of 48%. Designed with an elegant packaging and a super-premium look and feel, this much-anticipated offering will elevate the rosé market.

Champs de Rosé Brut, imported by Prestige Beverage Group, is available nationally at an MSRP of $21.99.

About Champs de Rosé

Located in the south of France, Champs de Rosé is sourced from vineyards near the Alps and the Mediterranean Sea. The high altitude, strong Mistral winds and cool nights, allows the grapes to develop highly aromatic qualities while maintaining freshness and acidity.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is comprised of award-winning wines, spirits and beer from around the world. From product development to packaging design and state-of-the-art marketing materials, Prestige Beverage Group continues to be an industry leader. For more information about Prestige Beverage Group and our portfolio, visit us at prestigebevgroup.com.