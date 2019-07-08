Cocalero Clásico Makes U.S. Debut

NEW YORK— Cocalero Clásico, the premium South American-inspired botanical spirit that has taken Asia by storm, is now available in select U.S. markets. Since its international release in 2013, Cocalero has experienced unprecedented growth abroad, selling hundreds of thousands of cases and becoming the most successful launch of an imported liqueur in Japan in the last 20 years. Following the activation of a test campaign last summer in Atlanta, GA, Cocalero’s parent company, Intrepid Spirits, has begun rolling distribution to various markets with the aim to be nationwide by the end of 2019.

“Since we introduced Cocalero Clásico in Georgia last summer, we’ve received an incredible response from bartenders and retailers who have really embraced the product,” remarked John Ralph, CEO of Intrepid Spirits. “Cocalero is unlike anything else on the market, and we’re confidently poised to replicate the success we’ve had in Atlanta in multiple other cities across the country over the next 12 months.”

The brand name pays homage to cocaleros, the traditional coca leaf farmers in the Andes Mountains who have been cultivating the crop for its medicinal properties for centuries. They are an essential part of the rich heritage and history of the area, where the coca leaf is an intrinsic part of the lifestyle—used as a natural remedy for altitude sickness, to combat hunger, and to promote energy and stamina.

“When I was traveling in South America, visiting Bolivia and surrounding countries, I was deeply influenced by how prevalent the coca leaf was in the local culture,” commented Ralph. “Further research led me to many historic references of its use in tonics and beverages in Europe and America, and ultimately inspired me to create Cocalero, our own celebration of the coca leaf.”

Cocalero Clásico is infused with a proprietary recipe of 17 natural botanicals and herbs, with notable hints of coca leaf, juniper, guarana, orange peel, ginseng, ginger, green tea and lavender. A specialized steam distillation process pioneered by the perfume industry is used to extract the complex flavor of the coca leaf and the essential oils from the delicate blend of plants. The result is an herbaceous aroma of juniper and citrus, with notes of ginger, lavender and a hint of capsicum chili. The flavors strike a rare balance of depth and smoothness with a subtle sweetness on the palate.

The signature serve is ice cold straight up, but the unique flavor of the spirit offers the perfect twist on classic cocktail recipes including margaritas, mojitos and the Cocalero Sour—lemon juice, simple syrup, one egg white, shaken and served on the rocks and finished with three drops of Angostura bitters.

Cocalero Clásico is part of the Intrepid Spirits portfolio and is available in a 750ml bottle with an SRP of $25 (29% ABV, 58 Proof). It is imported by the LeVecke corporation, with current distribution in GA, IL, CA, TX, NV, MA and OR.

About Cocalero Clásico

Cocalero Clásico is a premium botanical spirit inspired by the flavors and culture of South America. Distilled with 17 natural botanicals to a proprietary recipe, the brand name comes from the cocaleros, traditional coca leaf farmers in the Andes. Since its launch in 2013, Cocalero Clásico has grown to become one of the hottest spirit brands in Asia. It has been the number one premium imported spirit in Japan, recognized as the most successful brand launch by the Japanese spirit industry in the last 20 years with over 92,000 cases sold in 2018. For more information, visit cocalero.com and connect with Cocalero Clásico on Instagram.

About Intrepid Spirits

Intrepid Spirits has a global distribution network with offices in Dublin, San Francisco, Chicago, Medellin and Shanghai. The independently owned company is committed to bringing innovative and resurgent brands to the marketplace. Its present portfolio consists of Egan’s Irish Whiskey, Mad March Hare Premium Irish Poitín and Cocalero. For more information, please visit intrepid-spirits.com/.