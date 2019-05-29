Coconut Cartel Announces Distribution In Florida with Breakthru

MIAMI — Coconut Cartel has announced a new partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group. Coconut Cartel Special will be exclusively distributed in Florida by Breakthru’s Trident division, which supports the growth of emerging and craft spirit brands across the company’s North American footprint.

Coconut Cartel Special is a unique blend of premium aged Guatemalan rum “proofed” with fresh coconut water. Developed with Central America’s best coconut, coffee and rum producers, and delivered straight to the U.S. via the Port of Miami, Coconut Cartel Special brings the best of the region to the rest of the world in a bottle.

“We are excited to work with a large national player such as Breakthru, which has an appreciation for craft spirits and emerging brands,” said Danielle Zig, co-founder and CEO of Coconut Cartel. “Our Miami-based core team, partnered with Breakthru’s strong distribution footprint, will allow us to hit the ground running and properly support accounts around the state,” she continued. “Breakthru’s reach and strong platform will allow us to position the brand up and down both Florida coasts.”

Coconut CartelSpecial is currently available in Florida, New York, New Jersey, California and nationwide online through the Coconut Cartel website.

For more information visit coconutcartel.co. Follow the Cartel @coconutcartel

Technical Details of Coconut Cartel Special

Distilled by: Distilled in copper column stills and Solera-style aged in new, charred American White Oak barrels. Four to twelve year old rum proofed to 40% alcohol with fresh coconut water. The final blend is a very smooth, dry, tropical sipping rum. It’s not too sweet; exhibits some similarities to whiskey.

Alcohol by volume: 40%

Package sizing: 750ml bottles

Suggested retail price: $36.99

Tasting Notes: Wood, vanilla, caramel and coconut.

Serving Suggestions: Sip neat or on ice. Signature cocktail, Cartel Old Fashioned, features 2 oz. of Coconut Cartel Special, 3 dashes of citrus bitters, ¾ oz. of demerara, stirred cold and served over large ice. Garnished with orange slice and brandy cherries.

About Coconut Cartel

Coconut Cartel is the story of Mike and Dani Zig and all the places they’ve called home. Born in Miami to Latin parents, the Zig’s grew up between Miami,Guatemala and El Salvador; often spending weekdays in Central America and weekends in Miami. These two drastically different, yet culturally connected places, are the very inspiration behind Coconut Cartel.

As soon as they settled back in Miami, they began their first venture: ‘smuggling’ coconuts in their suitcases from islands off the coast of El Salvador directly to Miami Beach’s best hotels. Creating one of the first Instagrammable beverages to hit the beaches opened up a lot of doors into the hospitality and spirits industries, allowing them to collaborate with brands such as SohoHouse, Standard Hotels, The Surf Lodge and into the hands of mega celebrities like Drake, Martha Stewart, HRH Prince Harry Sussex, Cristiano Ronaldo and many more. Coconut Cartel was born.

TodayCoconut Cartel is keeping the smuggler spirit alive with the launch of its coconut water infused, premium-aged Guatemalan rum, Coconut Cartel Special.Developed with Central America’s best coconut, coffee and rum producers, and delivered straight to the U.S. via the Port of Miami, Coconut Cartel Special brings the best of the region to the rest of the world in a bottle.

About Beakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in North America representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit BreakthruBev.com.